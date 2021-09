Andrea Hopkinson, 39, was missing from her Sockburn home since mid-August.

A Christchurch woman who had been missing since mid-August has been found.

Canterbury police put out an appeal to the public on Tuesday afternoon following growing concerns for Andrea Hopkinson’s welfare.

The 39-year-old was last seen leaving her home in Sockburn, Christchurch, in mid-August.

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that Hopkinson had been found.

“Thanks to the public for their help in finding her,” they said in a Facebook post.