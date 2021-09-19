Three groups compete for land at Christchurch's QEII Park

A second greyhound racing track for Christchurch is being proposed for QEII Park.

Greyhound Racing NZ wants to build the country’s first straight track at QEII Park, 24 years after leaving the area.

The proposal is one of three being mooted for a 4ha section of the park which has been designated for commercial development.

The two other proposals are a $13 million multi-sport training and entertainment complex and a range for the Christchurch Archery Club.

Christchurch City Council must decide on one proposal.

READ MORE:

* 'Greyhound racing industry is on notice': Grant Robertson says the sport risks closure without welfare changes

* Proposed $13m development at QEII Park needs lease approval

* Archery club will have to set sights on new home after lease extension rejected

* Christchurch man proposes $11m complex at QEII to bring the 'fun' back



The Waitai Coastal Burwood Community Board will discuss the issue on Monday and decide whether to request formal proposals from each of the three groups.

Greyhound Racing NZ racing operations and welfare manager Michael Dore​ said the association had been looking at places in Canterbury to build another track, which would be in addition to its base at Addington Raceway.

“We’re just putting our name in the hat. We’re not sitting on the plans ready to go, but we are not letting this opportunity slide by.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff QEII Park and Stadium was severely damaged following the February 2011 earthquake (above). A new aquatic centre has since been built on the site along with two high schools.

The association wants to build a straight track, which would be the first in the country.

Greyhounds race four times a week at Addington, which is quite a heavy schedule for one facility, Dore said.

He envisaged one race meeting a week would be held at QEII to start with if the track goes ahead.

Dore was not sure how much the facility would cost to build, but said they would be unlikely to get much change out of $2m.

The greyhound racing industry was put on notice by Deputy Prime Minister and Racing Minister Grant Robertson earlier this month, following a review of animal welfare and safety conducted by Sir Bruce Robertson QC.

Supplied Chris Bond wants to build a $13 million multi-sport training and entertainment complex at the site of the former Ascot Driving Range at QEII Park.

The industry must improve animal welfare and transparency or risk closure, Robertson said.

Dore said significant changes had been made to the industry in recent times and slow dogs were no longer euthanised. Four re-homing centres have been set up across the country.

According to overseas studies straight tracks are deemed safer for greyhounds because injuries are often sustained on corners.

QEII was the home of greyhound racing in Christchurch between 1975 and 1997, when the sport moved to Addington Raceway.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Christchurch Archery Club has to move from its Rawhiti Domain home of almost 30 years. It is hoping to move to QEII Park.

The site up for grabs is on the Frosts Rd side of QEII on land previously occupied by the Ascot driving range.

Establishing a sport and entertainment complex at QEII was first mooted by broadcaster Chris Bond about four years ago, in a bid to bring the “fun” back to the park.

His planned facility would include a 280-metre, 40-bay golf driving range, mini golf course, and eight-lane sack slide along with batting cages for softball, baseball and cricket, sport simulators, and a pro shop, function rooms and cafe.

In 2019, nearly 3000 people signed a petition supporting the project, and he received 24 letters of support from school principals, sporting organisations and nearby residents' associations.

Bond, a radio presenter and producer, said at the time it was his dream to start a family-owned business and create some fun at QEII.

Christchurch Archery Club has to find a new home after the council last year decided not to renew its long-term lease at Rawhiti Domain. The club has been operating from the New Brighton park for almost 30 years, but the club has to find another base by June 2023.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF The 30-year-old Christchurch Archery Club may not be granted another lease to continue operating from Rawhiti Domain. (Video first published July 6, 2020. The local community board later voted against renewing the club's lease).

Club president Dave Henshaw​ said the club wanted to create a national training centre at QEII Park, but it only had limited funds.

It has been looking for alternative locations for about six years.

QEII Park, built for the 1974 Commonwealth Games, was badly damaged during the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes. The old aquatic centre and stadium were demolished and the preschool, driving range and golf course closed.

A new indoor pool and fitness centre opened at the park in 2018, a new Christchurch School of Gymnastics building has been built and Avonside Girls' and Shirley Boys' high schools have moved into new premises at the park.