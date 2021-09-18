Redemption songs: Mark Tawha's life in 'the hard lane'

Mourners painted the streets of Aranui with exhaust fumes as a tribute to a man who was a gangster to some, but an angel to others. VICKI ANDERSON reports.

The funeral procession for Mark Tawha, a man who lived life in the “hard lane”, attracted hundreds of people from all walks of life.

A winding trail of cars, motorcycles and aroha respectfully snaked its way from Christchurch's east to Harewood last Saturday.

A blue line followed behind carefully, watching and waiting for trouble that never arrived.

Patched gang members from every corner of the city – from Hell's Angels to Mongrel Mob and Black Power – rode side by side alongside cars carrying mothers and boisterous children, escorting one of their own respectfully to his final destination.

It is a tradition and honour only afforded to those with great mana.

“They had a lot of respect for Mark, so the gangs put aside their differences out of respect for him and rode all together,” Tawha's close friend, Joel Bell, says.

“His family were shocked by how many people showed up, we all were. There was no trouble, people followed the rules, a couple of young ones did burn-outs, but everyone was there for Mark and that was it.

“He got the send-off he deserved.”

Tawha had “Hampshire St” tattooed across his back, an overt demonstration of his deep connection to his community.

Some knew him as Parole, which was also his musical alias where he rapped the story of his life on the track What Made Me.

Jared Yeoward/Supplied Mark Tawha had a troubled life and was in and out of jail for many years but tried to ''change the narrative'' for his children.

Others knew him as Mark Giddens, a surname he left behind a decade ago at the age of 30 when he decided to “change the narrative” of his life.

Mataio Brown started My Father's Barbers in a tin shed in Aranui, and has spent a decade using his chair and scissors as a tool to help men talk and heal.

More recently, he and wife Sarah penned a No 1 best-selling book and launched anti-violence movement She Is Not Your Rehab.

Brown says his friendship with Tawha began through a shared lens of childhood trauma.

For 10 years, Tawha visited Brown every Friday at 10am for a haircut, something he did until the final days of his life, despite his ill health.

“He had a colourful reputation on the streets,” Brown says. “He had gone through juvenile, did time in Kingslea [school for youth offenders], a lot of time in jail.

“I was curious about Mark's life story. I wanted to know him and make a judgment about him myself.”

The pair developed a friendship, with Brown taking on something of a mentor role.

Jared Yeoward/Supplied Mataio Brown, of She Is Not Your Rehab, became ''something of a mentor'' to Tawha.

“That's where we dived into his long history of abuse,” Brown says. “When I heard his story I understood, it was just him surviving. He had a horrific, traumatic childhood. He was raised in the system. It made me understand why he spent a lot of time in prison.”

As a child, Tawha was told to “go and steal food” if he was hungry.

When he was 9, his father placed him in Oranga Tamariki care, then known as Child, Youth and Family.

Bell and Tawha were “best friends” who met through mutual friends at a 21st party.

They did a personal training course together, and Tawha topped the class of 30.

“When we first met he was trying to nick a wallet from the 21st,’’ Bell says. ‘’To see him transition from that man to a man who would give a stranger $100 to get home, the transition from then to now was significant.

“He came from a broken family, he wasn't dealt the best of cards ... his mum was a drug addict, his dad couldn't look after him. He had no role models as a kid and had to do it all for himself.”

A friend described him as a lost unloved boy who found a “surrogate family” through gang life.

Jared Yeoward/Supplied Joel Bell says he and Tawha were close friends of more than a decade. Bell says his friend, who died recently, had ''worked hard to change his life'' for his daughters.

“You put a boy in a home with no love, no dad, no mum, around other kids the same, sad, angry – they are all going to go together and make a gang, to do what they have to do to survive, rob and steal,” Bell says.

''Mark was a strong man, I felt safe around him ... he was someone you could rely on, someone you could trust.''

Tawha made no secret of his criminal history, and at one time associated with the Neighbourhood Crips gang, but to talk about his crimes is to tell just part of his story.

After prison, he worked hard to rewrite his life and build a business and legacy for his daughters, who were “his world”.

“He left gang life ... because of his three daughters,” Bell says.

“He walked the line of maintaining his former friendships but made a new future through his business ventures – a water blasting business and then Certified Official, his clothing line, which he started in 2018.”

Supplied Tawha launched street-wear clothing business Certified Official in 2018.

After the Christchurch terror attack in 2019, Sarah and Mataio Brown organised dailyfood parcels for the local Muslim community and their families, many of whom had travelled quickly from overseas after the tragedy.

“One day I went in early and Mark was the first one there with boxes of kai for the families.

“It's easy to put people in boxes and just say ‘he was a gangster’ [but] he had so much good in him.”

Tawha looked after people experiencing hardship in Aranui but often did so anonymously.

To some he was like a “ghost in the night”, dropping off groceries.

One young mum raising three children on her own described him as “an angel”.

“I heard a noise outside early in the morning, and it was Mark leaving kai, clothes and sports shoes for the boys. We only knew him from the Eagles [rugby league team], but if I hadn't seen him I wouldn't have known who it was who left it.”

Passionate about rugby league, Tawha helped many children become active in the sport.

“He was the captain of the Eagles, then he coached the Eagles,” Bell says. “He helped pay for the tops, helped get sponsorships ... picked kids up and dropped them off to training, so they'd be able to play.”

Brown recalls a Christmas when Tawha decided to “give away hundreds of pairs of shoes” to people in need in the east.

“He looked after what he called his nephews in the neighbourhood, they weren't related at all, but he looked after them like they were his own,” Bell says.

“He was 10 years older than me, an intelligent man. I didn't have a dad growing up, I gravitated towards him a bit, his leadership qualities. He always looked after me, gave me advice.”

Tawha established his clothing business Certified Official – with its motto “Certified in tha​ streets, official in the game” – and didn’t shy away from telling the story of his past.

His street-wear brand was starting to flourish when he was diagnosed with terminal adrenal cancer in December 2020 and told he had just two months to live.

He died on September 6.

“He was really making moves with his business before he got sick. It was a New Zealand brand more than a Christchurch brand, he had connections in Australia. It was his story, he didn't hide from his past, it was a thoughtful process for him.”

Jared Yeoward/Supplied Brown, left, says Tawha, right, helped support many people in the Muslim community after the terror attacks in 2019.

Tawha had asked Brown to “run his funeral”.

“He did what he could with the cards dealt to him. He tried to change the narrative for himself and leave something behind that his daughters could be proud of,” Brown says.

“People will have their versions of him, but he wanted to leave that behind, and he wanted his daughters to know he did the best he could to change that for them.”

His weekly haircut was his therapy. As his health declined, Tawha talked and Brown recorded him for a special video montage gift for his children.

“How I see Mark is he was a kid who was unloved, he was destined to fail, but he was able to turn that around for his family,” Bell says.

“He raised himself to become a great man. His passing is a massive loss for the people of the east.”