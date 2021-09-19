Silky Otter aims to take boutique cinema to the next level in Christchurch

The new Silky Otter cinema in Wigram is part of a new chain.

A new eight-screen boutique cinema in Christchurch is now operating under level two pandemic restrictions after a gala opening was postponed by the level four lockdown last month.

Silky Otter cinema in Wigram had a soft opening on July 31 and was just starting to build momentum when the level four lockdown took hold.

Silky Otter chief executive Neil Lambert said he hoped to hold an official gala for the new cinema around the opening of the new James Bond film No Time To Die on October 7.

The growing cinema chain is New Zealand owned and has a two-screen cinema in Auckland as well as the new Christchurch eight-screen. New cinemas are planned in Ponsonby in Auckland, Nelson and Queenstown.

Lambert said the chain was designed to bring movie lovers back to the joys of a cinema.

“It is about the enjoyment of cinema and the excitement of it,’’ he said.

“I have always loved the cinema. It always had a magical feeling to it.”

Supplied/Stuff The Wigram cinema has eight screens with 48 seats each.

“This is aimed at the 35 to 50 years olds who grew up on blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and who still love going to the movies, but don’t want the current experience that is out there. They don’t want a massive auditorium and people talking.

“We have tried to create an environment for them.”

The eight screens at the Halswell cinema are all identical and have 48 seats each.

Lambert said he had paid close attention to the lighting, decor, seating, sound and projection for the cinema chain. The seats are all recliners and drink and food can be delivered straight to the seats. Before each screening, they only show trailers for upcoming movies and no commercial advertisements.

Supplied/Stuff Food and drink can be delivered to your reclining seat in the cinema.

He said the challenge of the global pandemic and the growing dominance of entertainment streaming services made it an interesting time to open a new chain of cinemas.

But he said the boutique model, with small screens that could be hired for private events, was more resilient.

“We couldn’t have picked a worse time to open these cinemas, but I think it is the right time.

“There is a new world coming and this is the new movie theatre people are going to want.”

Supplied Lambert says he paid close attention to every aspect of the cinema experience.

He said the name of the new chain was deliberately abstract.

“It doesn’t mean anything, but it starts to mean something once you experience the cinema.

“There were a lot of arguments about the name, but it started to grow on us.”