Councillors call for cancellation of LGNZ membership over water reform stance

Two Christchurch city councillors want to cancel the council’s LGNZ membership.

A bid by two Christchurch city councillors to get the council to cancel its annual $130,000 membership of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) over water reforms has been labelled “short-sighted”.

Crs Sam MacDonald and Jake McLellan, usually on the opposite sides of the political spectrum, have joined forces on the issue.

They are incensed at LGNZ’s stance over the three waters reform and say the organisation is no longer representing the views of its members, which include 78 city, district and regional councils across New Zealand.

LGNZ earlier this year signed a heads-of-agreement document with the Crown on the reforms.

MacDonald said the agreement stated that should the Government choose to make water reforms compulsory, LGNZ would not actively oppose it.

“This is an untenable position for any organisation representing us, and that ratepayers are contributing to,” he said.

Christchurch city councillor Sam MacDonald says LGNZ is no longer representing the views of its members regarding water reforms.

Under the proposed $2.5 billion reforms, control of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure would transfer from 67 councils to four new independent entities.

Councils across New Zealand have expressed concern about the reforms and the pace at which they are being pushed through.

Last month, 10 Canterbury mayors and the chairwoman of the regional council issued a statement saying they had “serious concerns” about the timeframe of the reforms and feared residents may not have enough time for meaningful engagement.

Christchurch city councillor Jake McLellan wants to see the council cancel its Local Government New Zealand membership.

McLellan said it was important that LGNZ or any group that claimed to represent councils did so accurately.

“The $130,000 spent annually with LGNZ is far more useful being spent here in Christchurch, if our interests are not being supported – we need to send a signal that things need to change,” McLellan said.

The pair have lodged a motion, which will be voted on at the council meeting on October 14. They want the council to “record its disappointment” over LGNZ’s position on three waters reform and for staff to report back on the consequences of cancelling its LGNZ membership.

Their ultimate goal is for the council to cancel its membership.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby​ said he was aware some councils and councillors were unhappy about the heads of agreement, but it was about developing a working relationship with the Government, so it could help shape legislation rather that “shouting from the sidelines about it”.

He said LGNZ had highlighted critical flaws around the three waters proposal, but it was the only option on the table.

“We will not actively oppose the reforms. We will work to get the best outcome.”

Crosby said LGNZ was against any Government plans to make the water reform compulsory.

Leaving LGNZ would be a “short-sighted” move, and he believed the push was also political, he said.

“If they left, they would be isolated from being involved in the largest organisation that influences Government policy. They will be isolated from their peers.”

Collectively through LGNZ, councils across the country had a strong voice and the council would be doing itself and the community a “huge disservice”, particularly given councils were going through the biggest reform in 30 years, Crosby said.

But McLellan said maybe the council would be better off “cutting out the middle man” and talking with the Government directly.

Signing an agreement to “go in with kid gloves” was not doing anyone any favours, he said.

“LGNZ is no longer representing us.”