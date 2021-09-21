Campaign for discounted student bus fares in Christchurch gathers pace

The University of Canterbury Student Association says cheaper bus fares for students will benefit the wider community. (File photo).

Discounted bus fares would transform the lives of hundreds of students, a university student body says.

The University of Canterbury Student Association (UCSA) launched a petition on Monday to garner public support for cheaper bus fares – $1.50 off city trips and $2.15 off for trips further afield – to be considered by Environment Canterbury (ECan) this month.

The proposal has the support of Ilam MP Sarah Pallett, ECan councillor Vicky Southworth and chair of the Riccarton and Ilam Residents’ Association John Reddiford.

Cheaper student bus fares would be “transformational” for students, UCSA president Kim Fowler said, while also reducing congestion on the roads, easing the university’s long-standing parking issues and encouraging more students to visit and live in the central city. The association hoped the wider community would support the petition.

“I would be really disappointed if this did not go through,” Fowler said.

“Buses over cars is good for the wider community, and this is an easy thing to implement to get more cars off the roads.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Some students spend $20-$50 per week on bus trips and struggle to pay other living costs, the UCSA says. (File photo).

A survey of more than 700 University of Canterbury and Lincoln University students in April showed 95 per cent favoured cheaper fares. More than half (58 per cent) said they would use buses more frequently if prices were cheaper. The results were sent to ECan for consideration in its Long Term Plan (LTP).

Once 18, Cantabrians are required to pay adult bus fares. Using a Metrocard, this meant a minimum of $2.65 for a city trip, or $3.85 for an out of city trip.

The proposed discount would lower the cost of a city trip for students to $1.50 and $2.15 from further afield.

Students cared about the environment and wanted to use buses more often but couldn’t due to high cost, Fowler said. A discount could “help to build a culture of life-long public transport use”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ilam MP Sarah Pallett supports the student body’s discounted bus petition. (File photo).

Ilam MP Sarah Pallet said the discount would make buses more accessible to those best placed to use them.

“I’m happy to support an initiative that not only benefits students and the environment but also supports a reduction in congestion on our already busy residential streets.”

Riccarton and Ilam Residents’ Association chair John Reddiford said getting students on buses from an early age was important so they could see buses as the transport option of choice.

George Heard/Stuff Environment Canterbury is the predominant bus operator throughout Canterbury and Christchurch city. (File photo).

“Being an Ilam resident, we need to reduce the dependency on cars and thus reduce the number of car parks taken.”

The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/environment-canterbury-implement-a-bus-discount-for-tertiary-students-in-canterbury.