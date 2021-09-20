Bowls club on a roll after old site sells for $11.5m

The half-hectare site of the former St Albans Bowling Club has been sold.

A bowling club site in Christchurch has been sold for $11.5 million to a property developer who plans to build on it.

The St Albans/Merivale Bowling Club put its half-hectare land and buildings near Merivale Mall up for sale after merging with the nearby Elmwood Bowling Club following the earthquakes.

The land, on Donald Pl, is zoned for medium-density housing such as apartments or terraced homes.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The club merged with the Elmwood Bowling Club at nearby Elmwood Park following the earthquakes.

It was described in real estate advertising as “providing a blank canvas for the seasoned developer or occupier”.

Local investor Jack Lourie has now bought the land, paying $10m plus GST.

Lourie, a Christchurch businessman and property investor, already owns property nearby.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this area and have recently bought commercial property and land in Merivale,” he said.

“I think it’s the best location in Christchurch – it’s absolutely blue chip.”

Lourie said the land lends itself to several development options which he is exploring.

supplied The Donald St site near Merivale Mall.

“Christchurch is still very undervalued, especially with all the anchor projects now under way. It’s going to be one of New Zealand’s most liveable cities.”

Real estate agent Courtney Doig of Colliers, who handled the sale, said they received eight formal offers for the land from would be-buyers from as far afield as Australia, including local developers and retirement village operators.

Bowling club president Peter Smith said they were delighted with the sale.

The funds will allow them to build a $3.5m pavilion to replace existing facilities and sow a new green at their Elmwood site at Elmwood Park, Smith said.

The combined club has been using the playing greens at both club sites.

Stuff The former All Seasons Hotel in Papanui Rd will be redeveloped with 60 homes.

Land zoned for medium-density housing in Christchurch has been highly sought-after as developers try to meet demand from investors for new-build apartments and townhouses.

The demand had made residential land in some areas more expensive than land zoned for commercial use.

Recently the former All Seasons hotel site on Papanui Rd sold to a housing developer with plans to build 60 homes. The land had previously been earmarked for a new hotel.