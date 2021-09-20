Police search for man with multiple warrants for arrest

Police are appealing to the public for information about the whereabouts of Adrian Colbert, 28.

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted on multiple warrants for arrest.

Canterbury police want information on the whereabouts of Adrian Colbert, 28, and have appealed to the public for help.

In 2018, One News reported Colbert was wanted by police after he allegedly cheated people out of expensive cars, tricking them into thinking he had paid for them.

Some race cars were worth $25,000. A police post at the time read he was offending all over the country, including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Anyone with information should call police on 105, quoting file number 210813/2163.