Job losses proposed in senior management shake up at Christchurch City Council

Changes are proposed in a restructuring of the council’s third tier management.

Christchurch City Council is proposing to make six senior managers redundant in a shake-up that will save ratepayers up to $800,000 a year.

Twenty roles are proposed to be disestablished and 13 new roles created, resulting in seven fewer jobs across the council, including the six senior managers.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said the roles affected were not only third tier managers, but also other roles that reported to those managers.

“We are seeking to redeploy staff whose roles are affected into the newly-created roles where possible.”

Baxendale said the change to the organisation’s third tier management structure was being made in light of imminent local government reform, rapid technological change, social and environmental challenges and increased expectations from residents.

The number of third tier managers at the council would reduce under the proposal from 33 to 27, while the reorganisation would save between $700,000 and $800,000, she said.

The move comes after Baxendale restructured her executive leadership team earlier this year, which resulted in 13 positions being axed and eight new ones created.

That moved saved between $600,000 and $700,000 a year. Three senior executives lost their jobs as a result.

Alden Williams/Stuff Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale is proposing a restructure of senior management roles.

Baxendale said it was always intended to further refine the structure and to realign teams and roles to better support achieving the council’s strategic priorities following the adoption of the 10-year budget, the long-term plan, in June.

The proposed change, which is currently out for consultation, would not affect council services, she said.

“We see this proposed structure strengthening our delivery and enhancing our collaboration working as senior leaders.”

Earlier this year, a council-led staff survey found fewer staff were positive about their workplace than 12 months earlier.

They said their work life would be more satisfying if the council hired more staff, stopped the hiring freeze, filled vacancies, reduced pressure and stress, and provided better, fairer pay.

Staff called for better leadership, increased communication, flexible working hours and less bureaucracy.

Many were also worried about their future, PSA union national secretary Erin Polaczuk​ said at the time.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the council employed 2783 staff and its wage bill was $204m.

Some 593 council employees or 21 per cent earned more than $100,000.

A final decision on the proposed restructure is expected by the end of October.

The council is not publicly releasing the individual roles affected to respect the privacy of affected staff, Baxendale said.