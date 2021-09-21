Police concerned for Dunedin woman missing for over a month

Dunedin woman Amaria Whatuira has been missing for over month, police say.

A Dunedin woman has been missing for over month and could be anywhere in the South Island, police say.

Amaria Whatuira, who goes by the name Mia, had not been seen or heard from since early August.

Police appealed on Tuesday seeking any information on the missing 41-year-old, over concerns for her welfare.

Whatuira’s is from North East Valley in Dunedin, police said.

Anyone with information should contact 105 and quote the file number 210916/0897.