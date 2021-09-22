Government's water reforms 'not right for Christchurch', mayor says

Mayor Lianne Dalziel says the Government’s water reform model is not right for Christchurch.

The Government’s water reforms are flawed and Christchurch needs to opt out, the city’s mayor says.

In her strongest statement against the reforms so far, Lianne Dalziel acknowledged there was a need for reform, but the model being promoted by the Government was not right for Christchurch.

“There are much better ways of resolving the challenges that led to the three waters review.”

The Crown wants to transfer control of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure from 67 councils to four new independent entities. One entity would cover 21 South Island councils, including Christchurch.

Dalziel said the model did not allow the council to require the entity to provide an exemption from mandatory chlorination of the city’s drinking water – something she described as “unacceptable”.

Christchurch City Council is holding an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss its feedback to the Government on the water reforms.

Dalziel is recommending the council opt out but only after it has consulted with the community.

She also wanted the council to “strongly and actively oppose” the Government making its existing reform model compulsory.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Government to transfer control of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure from 67 councils to four new independent entities.

In a letter sent to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta last week, Dalziel said if Cabinet was to mandate the reforms there would be a significant loss of trust, especially after Mahuta previously said councils could opt out after consulting with communities.

“There are other ways of bringing about meaningful change and introducing co-governance,” Dalziel wrote.

The council had acted in good faith from the outset, and it expected that good faith to be honoured, she told Mahuta.

Council staff appear to hold similar views to Dalziel.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services. Video first published on June 30, 2021.

In a report to be considered by the council on Monday, the council’s three waters and waste head Helen Beaumont said the proposed “short-circuiting of local government involvement was simply unacceptable” and alternative governance models needed to be investigated to find a more balanced approach.

Beaumont said there had been little visibility of, and no ability to provide feedback on any short-listed options because the Government had only offered its preferred option.

Local authorities should have been provided with alternative options to evaluate as well, she said.

The city’s households pay an average of $920 annually for water services.

Information supplied by the Government said that by opting in to the reforms, the average annual cost would rise to $1640 by 2051.

But if Christchurch was to opt out of the reforms, each household would end up paying $2720 in 2051.

Council staff were calling on the Government to revisit its cost estimates to ensure the financial impacts of water reform were “more accurate and transparent” to ensure residents and ratepayers would not be saddled with unfair financial burdens over time.

The council also wanted stormwater to be removed from the reform programme, because it believed the Government did not have a sound understanding of the city’s stormwater provision.

An online survey, completed by more than 5000 residents, found that 77 per cent believed three waters should be managed and operated locally by people who understood the area. Some 73 per cent agreed that three waters infrastructure should remain in local ownership.

Councils across New Zealand have expressed concern about the reforms and the pace at which they are being pushed through.

Last month, 10 Canterbury mayors and the chairwoman of the regional council issued a statement saying they had “serious concerns” about the timeframe of the reforms and feared residents may not have enough time for meaningful engagement.