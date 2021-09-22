Car found at start of track after man reported missing on West Coast

Aritra Basu, 29, has been missing on the West Coast ​for four days. Police have found his car at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport.

Police are searching for a man who has been missing on the West Coast for four days.

A friend of Aritra Basu reported him as missing on Wednesday morning, saying he had been gone for four days.

The 29-year-old’s car was found at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport.

Tasman police appealed to the public for any sightings of Basu.

Friends and family had concerns for his welfare, it said in a statement.

The 19.5-kilometre Tirophai Track is relatively flat and considered a beginner to intermediate track. It runs through native bush, open tussock and along a riverside.

A friend and previous colleague, who did not want to be named, said Basu was a “very introverted person”.

The pair worked together in Blenheim at a seafood factory and Basu was recently flatting in Havelock, he said.

Basu had moved to New Zealand in recent years “for his future” to have “a better lifestyle”. His family were in Mumbai, India.

His friend said “he loved hikes and walks”, and had also studied aquaculture in Nelson.

The news of Basu’s disappearance “gave [him] goosebumps”, the friend said. He had tried giving him a call, but only reached his voicemail.

Anyone who may have seen Basu should call police on 105 and quote file number 210922/8233.