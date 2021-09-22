Relief as missing man found 'safe and well' on West Coast track

Aritra Basu, 29, was reported missing on the West Coast, but has since been found.

A man reported missing on the West Coast has been found “safe and well”, much to the relief of those who knew him.

Aritra Basu’s friend reported him as missing on Wednesday morning, saying he had been gone for four days.

The 29-year-old’s car was found at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said he had been found “safe and well” and he was being checked by medical staff.

A friend and former colleague, who did not want to be named, said it was a “relief” to hear Basu was OK.

The 19.5-kilometre Tirophai Track is relatively flat and considered a beginner to intermediate track. It runs through native bush, open tussock and along a riverside.

Police thanked the Westport Land Search and Rescue team and the public for their assistance.