'I’m counting my blessings': Lost in the bush with nothing but a camera in hand

Aritra Basu survived five days lost in the wilderness near Charleston on the West Coast.

Aritra Basu recalls beginning to hallucinate as what was meant to be a four or five-hour walk turned into five days lost in dense bush and marshlands.

Basu carried nothing but his camera and was dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and a denim jacket when he decided to go for a quick walk on the Tiropahi Track near Charleston on the West Coast.

His plan had been to take photos of the mountains he could see from where he was staying.

“The marshlands set up against the backdrop of the mountains would look beautiful, so that is why I decided to do this track,” Basu said.

He had recently quit his job in Blenheim and was travelling around the country to take photos. The 29-year-old had moved to New Zealand from India two years ago and enjoyed walking.

It was a sunny day when he set out on his walk on September 17. He crossed two rivers easily, but suddenly found himself knee-deep in a vast marshland.

“It was like a quick sand and I had to take my shoes off,” Basu said.

Aritra Basu Basu had nothing but a camera in hand when he got lost off the Tiropahi Track.

The 19.5-kilometre trail is relatively flat and considered a beginner to intermediate track, but lacked signage.

Basu tried to follow what looked like a logging track in hope of reaching a busier road, but it took him further into the bush.

Night fell and his phone ran out of battery.

Basu said he continued to walk in the moonlight to try and keep warm.

His feet were battered but “I just kept on walking, walking, walking”, he said.

After another day went by, he tried to backtrack to where he had started, but by day three he was beginning to hallucinate.

Aritra Basu After being stuck in the marshlands on the first day, Basu spent the rest of the days walking barefoot.

“There was nobody but I was just hearing voices. I could really clearly hear my friends talking to me … I could hear music... but nobody was there, all I saw was trees.”

Basu barely slept, just taking power naps when he was tired and drinking water from streams.

Rain fell on and off and the nights were cold.

Aritra Basu The 29-year-old barely slept as the cold nights kept him awake and rain fell on and off.

He felt like he was going in circles, but eventually found his way out of the marshland and could hear cars in the distance, along with the sound of the river he had crossed at the beginning of his trek.

The water level had risen and “was flowing with a lot of force”, but it was then he saw a police officer with a search volunteer and a dog.

“I’m just counting my blessings [and am] happy to be alive,” Basu said.

Aritra Basu Basu was found on Wednesday afternoon after a friend reported him missing.

The police officer helped him get to hospital and the volunteer gave him food.

He spent the following days resting to heal his feet.

“I am really thankful that I have been nursed back to health,” he said.

Police had put out an appeal for sightings of Basu on September 22, after a friend reported him missing. He was found later that afternoon.

Supplied Basu says he is “happy to be alive” after his ordeal in the wild West Coast.

A friend and former colleague, who did not want to be named, said it was a “relief” to hear Basu was OK.

A police spokesman advised people to gain as much information as they could about the area they planned on hiking in, the equipment and supplies they would need, and to have a plan for emergency situations.

“Never hesitate to turn around if the weather circumstances change,” he said.

“Plan your trips and be prepared for the conditions whether it's a single day, or multi-day excursion.”