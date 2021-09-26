Armed man threatens staff at Christchurch bar with shotgun

Police responded to an aggravated robbery at Armadillo’s in Halswell on Saturday.

A man “covered head to toe” threatened staff at a suburban bar and restaurant with a shotgun before fleeing with a considerable amount of cash.

The robbery happened at Armadillo’s restaurant in Halswell, Christchurch, about 11.20am on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

Armadillo’s operation manager George Crosbie said the restaurant had been open for just minutes when a man “covered head to toe” walked in the front door.

The man pulled out a shotgun and forced the three staff who were working to stand behind the bar and hand over cash.

Crosbie said the man took “a considerable amount” and left.

No-one was injured but the incident left the staff “really shaken up”.

The restaurant was closed for the rest of the day to provide while staff were given support, he said.

The venue already had several security cameras, and management would consider adding an alert system, he said.

“It’s definitely a hard blow, not only with Covid but now this.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A man covered “head to toe” entered the restaurant on Saturday and threatened staff with a shotgun.

The bar and restaurant had been open during alert level 2, but had been “nowhere near as busy” as when New Zealand came out of last year’s lockdown.

“We’re just thankful our staff are all safe,” Crosbie said.

Police confirmed one person, who was believed to be armed, stole cash and fled the scene. Inquiries are continuing.