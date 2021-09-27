Plan for Christchurch's Avon River would boost sporting access and create new island

Canterbury Rowing Association manager Logan Keys is advocating for a new boating course north of Kerrs Reach at Christchurch's Avon River.

Cutting a new stretch of the Ōtākaro Avon River would get more people into water sports and improve the area’s ecology, those behind the plan say.

Next month the city council will consider a $20 million proposal from water sports groups to cut a new boating course north of Kerrs Reach, in Christchurch’s riverside red zone corridor.

The groups say they are having to turn away youngsters, and their plan would boost rowing, waka ama, kayaking and dragon boating.

The plan would involve straightening Kerrs Reach at Porritt Park, and cutting a new 1-kilometre-long stretch rejoining the river at the Avondale Rd bridge.

An artist's impression of new water sports facilities, part of a plan to cut a new stretch of the Avon River north of Kerrs Reach.

The resulting 1.8km course would be the same width as the rest of the river.

It would also create a new island as an ecological sanctuary with habitat for spawning īnanga [whitebait].

The plan differs from an earlier campaign for a wide, 2km-long in-river lake in the same area. That proposal, and the East Lake’s Trust’s plan for a 2.2km lake outside the river, were both previously rejected.

Logan Keys, who is manager of the Canterbury Rowing Association and a school rowing coach, said the city’s existing Kerrs Reach rowing course was too small and unsafe.

The new and straightened stretch of river would run from Kerrs Reach at Porritt Park, left, to the Avondale Rd bridge, right, creating a new in-river island.

“There’s essentially a bottleneck. We already have collisions between the different groups, and the sports can’t grow.”

He estimated local clubs were turning away a quarter of young would-be rowers.

A bigger facility would allow schools to take part that could not afford to send teams to train and compete at Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel, he said.

Keys said they had done initial hydrological, ecological and geotechnical studies, and the proposal fitted the city’s regeneraton plan for the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.

They now want the council to take the lead on getting the more detailed studies needed.

Logan Keys, manager of the Canterbury Rowing Association, on the Avon River where the new cut would begin.

He estimated there should be enough information to decide by mid-2022 whether the plan was viable.

“It could then take three years to get something in the ground.”

The riverside red zone comprises 600 hectares of former housing land damaged in the earthquakes. It is to be repurposed for recreation, ecological restoration and other uses including an 11km city to sea pathway.

The council’s head of parks, Andrew Rutledge, said the river cutting proposal met the aims of the regeneration plan including regenerating nature, living with water, and practising mahinga kai (using natural resources).

“It’s still in its very early stages, but we’re keen to understand the full effects and benefits the proposal could provide for the community and the native flora and fauna.”

The plan would also see the onshore boating facilities moved across the river, freeing up Porritt Park to be repurposed.

Craig Pauling, president of the Waka Ama Pounamu club, said their sport was the fastest growing in New Zealand, and the new proposal had “lots of positives”.

“If it all goes to plan, it would be amazing for our sport. It would give us somewhere for our racing events because we don’t have anywhere for that now.”

Christchurch has five waka ama clubs with several hundred paddlers aged from 6 to 70-plus, as well as school teams, Pauling said.

Waka Ama Pounamu president Craig Pauling, pictured centre at recent Waitangi Day celebrations at Okains Bay, says Waka Ama is New Zealand's fastest-growing sport.

“We use Lyttelton Harbour too. But for the kids, the harbour gets too windy and choppy, and we have to cancel a lot of sessions.

“We’ve got lots of paddlers that want to get out on the river.

“With better facilities, we could be producing more New Zealand and world champions.”

Hayley Guglietta of the Avon-Otakaro Network wants to see more research into the river cutting proposal.

Hayley Guglietta, spokesperson for the Avon-Ōtākaro Network, which wants a river park and ecological reserve in the red zone, said she supports the idea of the plan.

“We didn’t support an in-river or out-of-river lake. I think this is a great alternative.”

She agreed the council should take on the next stage of research.

“That next step is very important. On the face of it the idea of a water-bound eco-sanctuary on the island is fantastic,” Guglietta said.

“But we really need to understand the technical data, and the hydrology and the cultural impact of it.”