A person has been seriously injured following an assault in Richmond, Christchurch. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged assault in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Perth St, Richmond, shortly before 5pm on Monday.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said one person had been taken into custody.

More to come.