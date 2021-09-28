Covid uncertainty threatens Christchurch's Cup and Show Week

Races without punters, no agricultural show, and struggling businesses missing out on the lucrative week that could keep help them afloat.

That’s how the premier week on Christchurch's social calendar might look if the region remains under Covid level 2 restrictions in November.

Cup and Show week in November is usually a huge festival event for Christchurch and Canterbury, with visitors and locals pouring millions of celebratory dollars into the economy.

Ticket sales for this year's Cup racing events at both Addington and Riccarton have been put on hold, and the 2021 New Zealand Agricultural Show can only run under level 1 after being cancelled last year.

READ MORE:

* 'Sick to my stomach': Queenstown's Winter Pride on tenterhooks

* Covid-19: Big schedule of major events cancelled due to community coronavirus case

* Covid-19: Splore festival postponed until March as other events eye cancellation

* Cup Day a sellout despite Covid-19 cancellations and delays



The Government is due to review its Covid alert levels on October 4. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said the rest of New Zealand must remain at level 2 as long as Auckland is at level 3 or 4.

The president of Hospitality New Zealand's Canterbury branch, Peter Morrison, said the festival week was vital for the survival of many of the city's businesses.

“It's the largest week of the year. There has to be some way of it going ahead,” he said.

“We've already lost SailGP, which would've been fantastic for Christchurch.”

SAILGP SailGP, shown here during racing at St Tropez this year, has cancelled its New Zealand leg scheduled for Lyttelton Harbour this summer.

Sail GP, the global yacht racing leg scheduled for Lyttelton Harbour this summer, is one of a growing list of events cancelled due to Covid restrictions. Others include the Port Hills' Crater Rim ultra run, the Grow Ōtautahi garden festival, Christchurch's Santa Parade, the Hororata Highland games, and the Rangiora A&P Show.

Morrison said it was not just hotels, bars, restaurants, racetracks and the show association that would be damaged by cutting back Cup and Show Week, but also food and drink suppliers, growers, taxi drivers, and many others.

“Our industry just cannot survive if they do that. We've got people having to close their doors already.”

Addington Raceway said on Monday it may have to run its New Zealand Cup without spectators for the first time in the harness racing gala's 117-year history.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington during Cup and Show Week in 2016.

It will also run its fashion event online for the first time rather than on-course, regardless of the alert level. A spokesman said fashion contestants would enter their photos, with new categories and entries open to all of New Zealand.

The raceway’s chief executive, Brian Thompson, said while the two race days could go ahead under level 2, spectators would not be allowed in.

Thompson said a move to alert level 1 would have to happen before October 19 to allow for enough preparation time for the “full-scale Cup week event”.

Last year, the event was limited to a sold-out 12,000 tickets despite the impact of Covid and services were cut back.

Riccarton Park racetrack has delayed putting tickets on sale for its three-day New Zealand Cup meeting, which last year drew a crowd of 15,000 on Cup day.

The Canterbury Jockey Club, which runs the event, said while races could run under level 2, the restrictions would preclude attendance by a significant crowd.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Fun at the agricultural show in Christchurch in pre-Covid times.

The club would “monitor the situation and release ticketing when there is a realistic expectation that we will be operating under level 1 in November”, a statement said.

Geoff Bone, event director for the New Zealand Agricultural Show scheduled for three days culminating in the region’s anniversary holiday, said they could only go ahead under level 1.

“I don't think any major event in New Zealand can run under level 2. But in the meantime, we are still going full steam ahead with our planning.”

STUFF Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield gives a Covid-19 update after the Ministry of Health announced 12 new cases in the community.

The show was cancelled last year for the first time since World War II due to Covid uncertainty. This year the city council granted the show association a $1 million loan to safeguard it against a Covid-related cancellation.

ChristchurchNZ, which promotes Cup and Show Week as part of the Bloom festival of spring events, said visitors coming into the city for the races and show typically stay 22,000 guest nights and bring in about $4.4 million.

Karena Finnie, head of major events for ChristchurchNZ, said they were “very sympathetic” to the organisers, and hoped their events for the big week could go ahead.