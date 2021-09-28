New director and permanent chairman appointed at Christchurch's stadium company

Christchurch City Council has approved plans for a 30,000-seat stadium after councillors caved to public pressure.

A new director and a permanent chairman have been appointed to the board of the company overseeing work on Christchurch’s $523 million stadium.

The appointments come after several concerns came to light with the council-owned company, which was set up to provide independent governance of the city’s last remaining anchor project.

In July, it was revealed original chairman Murray Strong and another director, Sue McCormack, had both resigned amid the project’s $88m cost blowout.

Not long after that, a review of the company found it lacked clarity about its role and responsibilities – leading to several changes.

On Tuesday, the council confirmed Barry Bragg, who had been interim chairman of the stadium company, would take over the chairman role permanently.

Bragg is also chairman of Ngāi Tahu Farming and is on the board of the Canterbury District Health Board and the NZ Flying Doctor Service Trust.

Businessman Gill Cox has also been appointed as a director to the stadium board and as chairman of Venues Ōtautahi, the council-owned events company that will operate the stadium when it opens.

Christchurch City Council An artist’s impression of inside the new Christchurch stadium.

The latter role was left vacant in mid-June when Bryan Pearson resigned as chairman. On the same day, he also resigned as an adviser to the stadium company.

Cox was previously a partner at Deloitte for 25 years and is the current chairman of Transwaste, a waste company the Christchurch City Council has a stake in.

Along with Bragg and Cox, professional board member Steve Reindler​ and property developer Richard Peebles remain on the stadium board.

Council staff have previously described the board as “key” to the success of the stadium project.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Barry Bragg is the new permanent chairman of the company overseeing the construction of Christchurch’s new stadium.

The difficulty of building the stadium has been brought into sharp focus by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – which has led to supply chain issues and rising construction costs.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said given these issues, delivering the stadium was going to be challenging.

“But I am confident we have the best people for the job and that they will pull out all the stops to ensure Christchurch ends up with an arena that delivers a great visitor experience and energises the heart of our city.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An aerial view of the new Christchurch stadium site.

Earlier this month, the council released an independent review of the stadium board, which found the board lacked clarity about its roles and responsibilities.

The review recommended councillors address this by writing a letter to the board outlining their expectations.

It suggested the board needed to strengthen its communication with councillors, ensuring there were regular meetings and a “no surprises” approach to any significant issues.

The review also recommended the board have five members. It had three at the time of the review and Cox’s appointment brings the number to four.

A council spokeswoman said the council would take advice from board chair Bragg “if and when the council makes a decision about an additional director”.

Work on the preliminary design of the stadium “continues to progress well” and it should be presented to councillors by the end of the year, she said.

Interruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns were affecting some Australian and Auckland based members of the Kōtui consortium that were designing the stadium, but there had been no additional delays, she said.

The final design and construction contract, which should reveal the true cost of the stadium, was expected to go before city councillors in April or May next year.