Life story: Christchurch gallery owner Judith Gifford's life in fine art

OBITUARY: When Judith Gifford arrived at 112 Manchester St early in 1975 to view a potential space for a new dealer gallery venture, she was confronted by a cheery but clearly anxious landlord. No wonder. He was about to show this stylish woman an utter calamity.

Making her way up the stairway, Judith was confronted with a room full of old motorbikes leaking oil onto an ill-fitted carpet. The floor of the large room at the rear of the building was splattered with layers of thick paint. Judith and her business partner Barbara Brooke were undaunted.

The main room had good proportions for a gallery, and there was space for an office, a stockroom and a second exhibition area. This building, the pair decided, was the ideal place to launch a new dealer gallery, the Brooke/Gifford Gallery (BGG).

The last time Judith left the building was shortly after the Christchurch earthquake struck in February 2011. The building was totally munted. Judith’s long affiliation with this iconic place began with some chaos and ended dramatically in more chaos.

In between that time, Judith, who was known to many as Judy, was the director of one of the most respected dealer galleries in New Zealand. From 1975 until its closure later in 2011, the BGG represented some of New Zealand’s premier artists, including Bill Hammond, Tony de Lautour, Séraphine Pick, Peter Robinson, Euan MacLeod, Richard Killeen, Joanna Braithwaite, Shane Cotton, Terry Stringer and Andrew McLeod.

Judith offered support to the many artists she fostered during the early years of their career. After hearing of her death, artist Tony de Lautour emailed the family to say “the faith she showed in me very early on in my career, when many were finding my paintings confronting, helped give me the reassurance and confidence to continue working in that way”.

Judith was born in Alofi, Niue Island, in November 1937, after her mother Marjorie Gifford (née Shadbolt) thought it best to stay put on the remote island rather than risk a sea journey to New Zealand. Judith’s father, Emil Algernon ‘Algie’ Gifford was head engineer for the Public Works department. The family eventually returned to New Zealand, but with World War II casting a shadow in the Pacific region, Algie was deployed to Singapore with the Royal New Zealand Air Force as an engineer for the aerodrome construction squadron.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Gifford ran the Brooke Gifford Gallery from the 1970s until 2013.

Algie was killed in a Japanese air raid on Singapore Harbour on February 3, 1942. Judith's brother, Donald, was only a few months old at the time.

Judith was 4 when Algie died and, like many child victims of warfare, had only vague memories of her father. Years later in 1994, it was a profound moment when she finally visited her father’s grave site at Kranji War Cemetery in Singapore to lay a wreath.

When she was about 7, Judith was sent to boarding school at Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland, and later Avondale College in West Auckland. She graduated from Auckland University with a bachelor of arts in 1958 and attended Auckland teachers training college in 1958.

In 1959, Judith married artist Quentin MacFarlane in Hamilton, and they moved to Christchurch for Quentin to take up a teaching position soon after. They bought one of the iconic Hurst Seager homes in Clifton Spur, Sumner.

Supplied/Stuff The Gifford family.

The home became her haven, and she remained there until 2020. Her style preference was art deco, each piece of décor carefully chosen for its artistic appeal. Her art collection grew as she came to know and represent more New Zealand artists. She also was an avid reader, with a collection of classics that filled the house.

Her first foray into the Christchurch crafts scene began in 1970, when Judith and three friends established the Mollett Street Market. They encouraged an array of skilled craftspeople to set up stalls in the building, including toymaker Bill Hammond. Judith also worked for architect Peter Beaven at Beaven, Hunt & Associates Architects. It was a call from Barbara Brooke to view the premises at 112 Manchester St that changed the course of her professional life.

Preparing the dilapidated upstairs interior to launch a new dealer gallery was a collaborative affair, and achieved on a very tight budget. Barbara Brooke, who had previously been director of Gallery 91, called in favours from her art community.

Supplied A piece by Bill Hammond, which showed at the Brooke/Gifford Gallery in 2004.

Rodney Wilson (former museum director) drew up the site and lighting plan and Max Hailstone designed the distinctive BGG logo, which was printed at Caxton Press. Judith’s husband Quentin spent many hours revitalising the space, including hand-sanding the mataī floors and repurposing hospital curtain tracks into a hanging system for art. There were a few setbacks admitted Judith at the time – such as when one of the helpers plastered up the only door to the toilet.

The Brooke Gifford Gallery opened in May 1975 with a solo exhibition by artist Tom Field and was followed by a series of group shows with artists like Colin McCahon and Toss Woollaston. This area of Manchester St had quite a different vibe back in the 70s.

There were massage parlours on each corner, Smiths Bookshop was across the road, and below the gallery was an antique shop run by George Arneric. He leased the back room to the Christchurch Wizard, where his ‘army’ would prepare an assortment of flour and water bombs for their mock battles.

Things changed after Barbara Brooke’s untimely death in March 1980. Judith now had to carry on the business alone. Over the ensuing years, she proved her worth as an astute businesswoman, and her professional credibility was recognised with her appointment to the selection committee for the Queen Elizabeth ll Arts Council of NZ, alongside Hamish Keith and Pat Hanly.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff A piece by Darren George on display at the Brooke Gifford Gallery in 2007.

Her iconic style never went unnoticed. Fashion aware, she was a distinctive sight driving through town in her black and white VW Karmann Ghia. She was also a politically minded feminist, who came from a family of strong characters: Her aunt ‘Sis’ was a nurse in the Spanish Civil War and her cousin (to whom she remained close) was writer Maurice Shadbolt. She joined the protest marches against the Vietnam War in 1971 and supported HART in 1981.

In 1985, Judith held ‘Seven Woman Artists’ to celebrate the Gallery’s 10th anniversary, acknowledging at the time that “it is different today, women’s art is taken seriously now”.

Judith always advised people to buy art they loved, and regularly acknowledged the personal circumstances of some buyers – allowing many to pay off artworks over long periods. She was also generous to artists who were trying to establish their careers.

In the latter period of her professional life, Judith was supported in the gallery by her son-in-law Stephen Munro and her daughters Anna Munro and Kirsten MacFarlane. The family held a final exhibition – ’36 years in the Zone’ – in 2011 at the Chambers Gallery space. The gallery officially closed a year later.

Judith MacFarlane (nee Gifford) was born on November 23, 1937 and died on September 9, 2021. This Life Story was written by her daughter Kirsten MacFarlane.