Preschool to stop keeping pets after bunnies killed in 'traumatic' break-in

The playground at Annabel’s Educare Preschool in Somerfield was broken into over the weekend and the school's two rabbits were attacked. Dobby, pictured, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

A preschool that has been “long-term bunny owners” won’t get any new pets after a “horrific” break-in left both of its beloved pets dead.

Annabel’s Educare Preschool centre manager Hannah Byrne-Webby said staff were “absolutely outraged” about the incident, which was believed to have happened between 6pm on Friday and 7.30am on Saturday.

“We’re a place of joyfulness and fun ... and someone comes into our safe place and taints it.”

A staff member arrived at the Somerfield St preschool early Saturday and found the rabbit hutch had been broken into, as if “someone had kicked it”, and the two 4-month-old rabbits harmed.

Bunny Bugsy was dead and Dobby was severely injured. Despite efforts from staff and a vet, Dobby died on Tuesday. It appeared the rabbits had been thrown around and beaten.

Byrne-Webby said animals had been a big part of the school’s effort to help develop empathy and teach children “caring-ness”, but it would not consider new pets any time soon.

“We can’t have outside pets that potentially could be harmed, it’s just not fair,” she said. She hoped the person or people responsible would be found.

The rabbits were “loved by all of our children” and they were “missing their wee friends”.

“Thankfully no children saw it and the cage has been removed ... normally we’d get them to say goodbye, but it was just too traumatic, not a sight we want children to take on.”

Byrne-Webby said the preschool had never experienced a break-in in the eight years it had been operating but added security measures would be considered.

“There’s never been a need for it, but now ... it’s worrying that there could be some people or person in our community that think this is an OK thing to do.

“It’s such a horrific thing to happen that we’re just flabbergasted.”

Police had been notified and made a reassurance visit to the preschool on Monday, a spokesperson said.

“The police file into the matter currently remains open awaiting any new lines of inquiry.”