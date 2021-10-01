Big changes on the way as Christchurch moves to adapt to sea level rise

Christchurch City Council starts the lengthy process of adapting coastal and low-lying areas to cope with predicted sea level rises.

Thousands of Christchurch homeowners could soon face strict building restrictions as the city council looks to manage risks posed by sea level rise.

About 25,000 properties in coastal and low-lying areas across the city and Banks Peninsula are at risk of flooding or erosion due to predicted sea level rise over the next 120 years, according a report commissioned by Christchurch City Council.

Of those, 6500 properties were deemed to be at high or medium risk and owners could find it difficult, if not impossible, to extend their home or build a family flat on their land.

Scientists predict New Zealand will experience about 30 centimetres of sea level rise by 2050, 50cm by 2075 and one metre by 2115.

READ MORE:

* With seas rising and storms surging, who will pay for New Zealand’s most vulnerable coastal properties?

* Study finds Lyttelton sea levels rising faster than thought

* Christchurch bears brunt of long-term sea level rise risk, report finds.

* How should Tasman District adapt to coastal hazards and sea level rise?

* Retreat from sea among options as Thames-Coromandel plans for coastal change



The council is about to embark on two lengthy processes looking at how to manage the ongoing effects of climate change and sea level rise.

It is preparing a district plan change to manage new development in the future, and it is also figuring out the guidelines for adapting existing areas, which could include retreating from coastal areas or trying to keep the water at bay by building sea walls or stop banks.

Are you concerned about the proposals or rising seas affecting you? If so, contact reporters@press.co.nz

The two documents will be considered by the council next week and are expected to go out for public consultation on October 8, when people will be able to check the projected sea level rise impact on their own properties.

Council infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager Jane Davis​ said the council needed to act now because it was not effectively managing risks and was potentially enabling new development to occur without the appropriate measures in place to minimise risk.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch is far more exposed to coastal hazards than either Auckland or Wellington.

Canterbury has about $1 billion of local government-owned infrastructure exposed to coastal hazards –the most of any region in the country.

An updated Coastal Hazard Assessment report by environmental and engineering consultancy Tonkin and Taylor will be used as a backdrop to the changes. It contains new data, analysis of extreme water levels and looks at rising groundwater due to sea level rise.

The last time the council tried to tackle the impact of sea level rise, in 2015, it triggered widespread outrage. The issue was thrust upon communities as part of a fast-tracked district plan review forced on the council by the government.

Following a public outcry, the government pulled the issue from the plan and allowed the council to deal with the impact of climate change through its normal planning processes.

The council does not want a repeat of six years ago and is taking time to consult widely before developing any proposed changes to the district plan.

FRANK FILM How can Southshore live with the sea? (First published in 2017)

It has published an issues and options discussion paper where four district plan approaches have been identified.

The council’s preferred option is to identify areas of high, medium and low risk, while other options include a “do minimum” approach.

Land use, development, and subdivision would either be limited or not allowed in high risk areas and restrictions would be put in place to allow development in medium or low risk areas.

The discussion paper said the council could impose thresholds which would allow development and activities to occur until the sea rises to a specified level.

Rules could also require buildings to be removable and have minimum floor levels or have specific types of foundations or designs.

The council used the example of a property owner wanting to extend his home, and while the property had never flooded, it was expected to flood annually within the next 10 years. He would be unlikely to get a consent if the council goes with its preferred option.

Another example was a property owner wanting to build a house on a vacant section. The section was unlikely to flood in the next 30 years, but in 70 years time it could flood each year by up to 1 metre.

The owner would be able to get a consent to build, but only if they could demonstrate the house could be relocated or designed to adapt to sea level rise. They would also have to prove there was a safe evacuation route.

After getting feedback on its options paper, the council plans to create a draft plan change, which it will consult on in the second quarter of next year. It will then submit a proposed plan change in the third quarter.

In the meantime, the council is also working out how to reduce the risk to existing properties. It decided last year to split areas into seven different groupings covering 23 communities.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Communities surrounding Lyttelton Harbour will be the first to undergo planning to adapt to sea level rise.

It planned to tackle each grouping separately, and the first communities to undergo planning will be within Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour, including Charteris Bay, Teddington, Allandale and Governors Bay.

The solutions for each community are likely to be different, but the council wants to create a framework with clear principles and an agreed process, to achieve an equitable approach.

Seven principles have been outlined, including upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi, keeping managed retreat on the table and prioritising natural and nature-based options in preference to hard protection options like sea walls.

A coastal panel, made up of community and rūnanga representatives, is also being proposed.