New pool for east Christchurch after decade-long wait 'makes our hearts happy'

Christchurch's new $22 million Linwood Pool has opened - though with level 2 restrictions.

After years of eager waiting, Christchurch’s eastern suburbs finally have a new pool where water-babies can spread their wings.

The multimillon-dollar Te Pou Toetoe, Linwood Pool was unveiled by mayor Lianne Dalziel on Friday afternoon, to the delight of local schools and community groups.

The Christchurch City Council has been praised by local school heads for listening to the community’s input and making it “more than just a pool”.

The multi-purpose facility has a 25-metre lane pool, a deep-water splash “mānu” pool, a family spa pool, a learn-to-swim pool, and a pool for toddlers. There are also basketball and tennis courts, a barbecue and picnic area, and a mini skate park outside.

Under the current alert level 2 Covid-19 restrictions the new pool will only be available to 48 people at a time, and will open fully to the public at alert level 1.

At Friday’s unveiling, Dalziel praised the project for being “delivered on time and within budget”.

She signed a petition organised by the community in 2009 that called on the council to build an aquatic recreation facility in the east, and said the pool would “make a world of difference to so many families”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The 25-metre pool has a range of depths, a lane for aqua jogging and a leisure lane for slower swimmers.

Linwood College’s new site, the newly-named Te Aratai College, set to open halfway through next year, will be just over a kilometre from the new facility.

Students were “very excited” about what the facility offers and its “community building” aspect, principal Richard Edmundson said.

The pool would give the school the option to run a swimming sports event, which it currently does not have.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Linwood Pool managers Colleen Loffhagen, left, Nick Weir and Chris Roberts are “stoked” to be opening on Friday.

“In the words of one of our students – ‘it makes our hearts feel happy to have these facilities’,” he said.

Principals from eight schools in the area told the council in 2016 of the urgent need for the facility.

Linwood Avenue Primary School’s pool was damaged in the earthquakes a decade ago and has been leaking ever since.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The $22m facility built by Apollo Projects was delivered on time and within the council's budget.

Access to the new facility, within walking distance, “makes a big difference and will hopefully encourage more kids to swim”, principal Gretchen Smith said.

The council had done well to listen to the community and encompass a lot of features, she said.

Community leaders have been calling for a pool in the Linwood/Woolston area since before the earthquakes, and a meeting room at the facility has been named the Bob Todd Room after the lifelong Linwood resident.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A curious Linwood Avenue Primary School student peers in the window of the new aquatic centre.

Todd was a former community board chairman and one of the first people to push for an aquatic centre in Christchurch’s east, along with the late Sally Buck.

Todd turned the first sod at the facility 16 months ago and attended Friday’s unveiling.

Linwood ward councillor Yani Johanson also pushed hard for an east-side aquatic centre for the best part of a decade.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The facility has a large car park, a basketball court and two tennis courts out the back.

He said the facility’s opening was “a testament to the passion and commitment of the hard work and dedication of so many people.”

The pool is on the corner of Linwood Ave and Smith St and was built by Apollo Projects. The site was selected for the project in 2018.

The facility will employ managers, workers, lifeguards, fitness instructors and customer service workers.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A mini skate park now lies between the new facility and Linwood Park.

Bookings are open for swim lessons, group fitness and recreation classes, which begin on October 18, while every Wednesday from 3pm the pool will be open for women only, at the community’s request.

An opening celebration is planned for alert level 1.

Bookings and class timetables are available via ccc.govt.nz/TePouToetoeLinwoodPool.