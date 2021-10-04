Race to elect new Christchurch city councillor struggles to attract voters

Seven candidates want to be the next Coastal ward councillor on the Christchurch City Council. Top row (left to right): David East, Katie Hays, Caleb Isaacs, and Nikora Nitro. Bottom row: Celeste Donovan, Kelly Barber and Andre Hopman. (Composite image)

Thousands of people have yet to vote in a by-election to decide who will be Christchurch’s next city councillor.

Just 23 per cent (3891) of the 16,751 eligible voters living in the Coastal ward, which stretches from Brooklands to Southshore, have so far ticked a box.

Seven candidates – Kelly Barber, Celeste Donovan, David East, Katie Hays, Andre Hopman, Caleb Isaacs and Nitro Nikora – are vying for the seat left vacant by James Daniels who left in July to co-host a radio show.

Voting closes at midday on Friday and if people want to post their forms, they need to do so by Tuesday to make sure it gets to the council’s Civic Offices in time, electoral officer Jo Daly said.

READ MORE:

* Seven contenders fight for Christchurch's coastal ward in city council by-election

* By-election candidates combat Covid-19 and apathy to engage voters

* Former Mana party organiser with a criminal past vies for council seat



If people missed the mailing cut-off they could hand deliver the forms to ballot boxes at libraries in New Brighton, Parklands and Shirley or to the Civic Offices in Hereford St.

Daly urged people to vote because the candidate would play an important role in decision-making for Christchurch over the next 12 months before the October 2022 local body election.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Seventeen socially-distanced people turned up to hear Coastal ward by-election candidates speak at a meeting in September.

Just 42 per cent of Coastal residents voted in the 2019 local body elections. The last councillor by-election in Christchurch was in 2012 and attracted just 35 per cent of voters.

Rising sea levels and revitalising New Brighton are two big issues facing the ward and will both have a big impact on the area’s residents, but candidates have struggled to engage voters.

Candidates have had to contend with level 4 lockdown and other Covid restrictions during their campaign, which severely limited public meetings.

One meeting that did go ahead attracted just 17 people.

The public should have a good idea of the winner on Friday afternoon, as progress results would be released. Those early figures would not include votes received on Friday or special votes.

Preliminary votes would be available on Monday, October 11 and the final result declared on Thursday, October 14.