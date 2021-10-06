Surviving heritage sites in Christchurch dominate 2021 Civic Trust awards

The Edmonds band rotunda underwent a $1.5 million restoration project and won an award at this year’s Civic Trust Awards.

Buildings brought back from the brink of demolition by dedicated owners have been celebrated in this year’s Civic Trust Awards.

The winners included the city’s Edmonds band rotunda – a $1.5 million restoration completed in August.

The category-two heritage building, built in 1929, was written off after the Canterbury earthquakes. Restoration had been ongoing since March 2020.

The Christchurch Civic Trust commended the Christchurch City Council for its excellent restoration of a significant city landmark.

STACY SQUIRES The first tranche of units in a new 90-home community housing project developed by Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust in Christchurch are ready to open. (First published January 2021)

Nick Rogatski’s restoration of a heritage character house at 232 Main Rd in Moncks Bay, designed by architect Samuel Hurst Seager and built in 1913, was also recognised.

Few of the English Arts & Crafts movement, bungalow-style houses remained after the earthquakes, the Civic Trust noted.

Three projects were acknowledged for making “Material beneficial change to the city environment”: the new Richmond Club building, an Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust complex on Brougham St, and Te Koti Te Rato apartments at Rehau Marae.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Māoritanga (culture) and affordability are the perfect combination for new tenants in papakāinga (housing) development in Christchurch

Work to rebuild the Richmond Club, established in 1888, was completed earlier this year, and recognised for its architectural design and contribution to the revitalisation of the local community.

The 90-unit Brougham St development opened last year after being built to the New Zealand Green Building Council's Homestar 7 standard.

A $3.3 million project to redevelop a former hostel into Te Koti Te Rato apartments finished on May 12.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Owner Denis Harwood has been commended for the restoration of 167 Hereford St, formerly known as Hereford Chambers.

It was recognised for repurposing an existing building into a marae-based housing development that also revitalises the community.

The restoration of the former Hereford Chambers at 167 Hereford St, which was threatened by Christchurch City Council with a fix or demolish order in 2020, was also commended by the Civic Trust.

The awards would be held on Thursday at St Barnabas Church Fendalton Rd at 5.30pm.

No supreme award was given this year for projects of distinction.