High demand sees Crown offer land in Christchurch's east frame to more developers

New homes in the Worcester Terraces block are nearing completion opposite Latimer Square in Christchurch.

High demand for inner city homes has led to a major change of direction in the Government’s east frame housing development in Christchurch.

For the first time since signing an exclusive development deal with Fletcher living six years ago, the Crown will offer some of the land to other developers.

Fletcher Living was to have built all 900 homes in the east frame, an earthquake rebuild anchor project. It has 250 homes either completed or under construction.

Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro has announced it will sell three of the 14 lots making up the east frame to other developers if it will speed up progress.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman says selling east frame land to other developers might speed progress.

Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman said the lots would go to market soon with the first two blocks, or so-called “super-lots”.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak there had been “a noticeable upswing” in interest “fuelled by investors and people moving to Christchurch”, Bridgman said.

“So it makes sense to see what other styles of homes could be developed to attract more inner-city residents in this desirable area just one block from our main street.”

The first two sites to be sold both face Manchester St, in the blocks bordered by Lichfield and Cashel Streets, and Hereford and Worcester Streets.

The third lot has not yet been identified.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ground works under way on Fletcher Living’s Carriage Quarter housing on Manchester St, between Hereford and Cashel Streets.

To date, the Crown has been progressively selling blocks of the east frame to Fletcher as construction has got under way.

Already completed are apartments, townhouses and terraced homes in the Liverpool Terraces, Latimer Terraces, Bedford Apartments, and Bedford Terraces.

Nearing completion are the homes making up the Worcester Terraces. All 250 are sold.

Groundwork has now started for the Carriage Quarter block of 63 homes plus commercial space to be built between Manchester, Cashel and Hereford Streets.

By the end of the year, work will start on another 38 homes on the corner of Manchester St and Cambridge Tce, the most recent block added to the east frame.

Supplied An artist's impression of the Carriage Quarter to be built by Fletcher Living as part of the east frame in central Christchurch.

The change of plan for the frame has been done with the agreement of Fletcher, Bridgman said.

Steve Evans, chief executive of the development division of Fletcher Living’s parent company Fletcher Building, said they were proud of their progress so far and of their part in the rebuild.

“A huge sense of responsibility comes with being a partner in a project such as this and we constantly check ourselves to ensure we are playing our part as well as possible,” he said.

George Heard/Stuff Fletcher Building residential and land development chief executive Steve Evans said making some of the land available to other developers might speed up delivery of the new homes in Christchurch. (File photo)

“Part of this includes ensuring the development continues at pace for the people of Christchurch.”

Evans said they had agreed with Ōtākaro that making some of the land available to other developers might speed up delivery of the new homes.

The land to be offered is designated for high-density housing with commercial space on the ground floor.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

“We believe other developers may take different approaches to this type of mixed-use development. This will allow us to continue focusing on delivering the other super-lots,” Evans said.

The whole east frame occupies the six blocks bordered by Manchester, Madras, and Lichfield Streets and the Avon River, plus a seventh block on the corner of Manchester St and Cambridge Tce recently added to the frame.

All the land was bought by the Crown after the earthquakes, mostly from private owners.

Developers other than Fletcher have been calling for access to the land since the east frame plan was hatched.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Matthew Horncastle, left, pictured with his Williams Corporation co-owner Blair Chappell, says development of Government land should have a timeframe.

Matthew Horncastle, co-owner of Williams Corporation which is one of the city’s busiest residential developers, welcomed the Government’s move.

“I think this is very positive. There should be timeframes for developers building on Government land and projects like these need to benefit the region,” he said.

“I see us as a strong contender that will be sitting at the table trying to purchase this land and building on it.”

The Christchurch City Council has set a target of 20,000 residents in the central city by 2028. About 8000 people are estimated to live in the central city now.