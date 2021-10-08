Matrix star to film in Christchurch as five screen projects get local funding

Bariz Shah and Saba Afrasyabi spent three months in Afghanistan supporting 51 people to establish micro-businesses.

A film starring Matrix and Lord of the Rings actor Hugo Weaving, is one of five screen projects that could soon be filming in Canterbury thanks to $500,000 in public funding.

The city’s film unit, Screen CanterburyNZ, has granted $500,000 to four films and a television series that could film in Canterbury over the next two years if they win funding from other sources like the New Zealand Film Commission and NZ On Air.

The projects include a feature film by Christchurch director Jonathan Ogilvie inspired by his youth in 1970s Christchurch playing in post-punk bands, a science fiction film directed by Christchurch filmmaker Nic Gorman, and a documentary about young couple Bariz Shah and Saba Afrasyabi helping people in Afghanistan to honour those that died in the March 15 terror attack.

Funding was also granted for a television series and a short film made in a custom-built virtual production space that uses gaming software and large LED screens to simulate location shooting in a studio.

The money was granted from the new Screen CanterburyNZ Production Grant, which has $1.5 million in funding over three years from tourism and investment agency ChristchurchNZ.

The fund is designed to attract more film and television production to Canterbury and help build production skills in the region.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Hugo Weaving is set to star in a film set in Christchurch about the city’s post-punk scene of the 1970s.

Ogilvie said his film, called Head South and starring Hugo Weaving, was a coming of age story inspired by his teenage years in Christchurch between 1979 and 1984.

Weaving is known for starring as Agent Smith in The Matrix and Elrond in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Ogilvie made his name in the 1980s by making striking videos for Flying Nun bands like The Bats and Headless Chickens. His most famous video was She Speeds for the Straitjacket Fits, which was filmed in the Lyttelton tunnel.

Guy Frederick Shayne Carter will provide the score for planned film Head South about the post-punk scene in 1970s Christchurch.

“For me, it’s a really important period of recent New Zealand culture that is due to be celebrated,’’ he said.

“Before that there wasn’t much going on. Then there was a whole explosion of music happening.”

Former Straitjacket Fits frontman Shayne Carter will provide the score, along with a “killer soundtrack” of post-punk hits from other bands of the period.

Ogilvie hopes to film in Christchurch in April, using visual effects to recreate how the city looked in the late 1970s.

“We are not making Middle Earth, we are making Christchurch how it was in 1979.”

Supplied Writer and director Nic Gorman on the set of Human Traces, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017.

Science fiction drama The Letting Go was also granted money from the fund.

Christchurch director Nic Gorman, whose 2017 film Human Traces premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, said he was excited to make a film in his hometown.

“From the Brutalist modern architecture to the new glass and steel edifices, from the haunting ghosts of suburbia in the east, to the wide beach expanses of Pegasus Bay – Ōtautahi Christchurch offers a unique cinematic landscape,’’ he said.

They hope to shoot the film, which is set in an alternate present-day Christchurch, over six weeks in the city during autumn next year.

Supplied The film Human Traces, written and directed by Christchurch man Nic Gorman, was released in 2017.

A feature-length documentary called fiftyone by Paua Productions was also granted money.

The documentary tells the story of Bariz Shah and Saba Afrasyabi as they invest in life-changing micro-business ventures in Afghanistan.

Shah and Afrasyabi are co-directors and co-producers on the film.

They shot much of the film on a trip to Afghanistan in 2020. Shah said they helped 51 people in Afghanistan to honour those killed in Christchurch on March 15.

He wanted to document the project to inspire young Kiwis.

The-Press Bariz Shah and his wife, Saba Afrasyabi, have been running a project to finance 51 micro-businesses in Afghanistan.

“We wanted to honour the 51 lives lost and create a living memorial to the 51 people lost,’’ he said.

“We wanted to capture the stories of people in Afghanistan and bring them back here to inspire young people.”

The fund has also supported a project to create a short film using a custom-built visual effects space known as an LED volume.

The-Press Young boys try to earn money shining shoes in Afghanistan.

The collaboration between Resonate, Pixel, Cerebral Fix and the University of Canterbury will create an oval space wrapped in a four-metre high and 27-metre long LED screen.

The screen displays an artificial setting generated by gaming software. The screen responds in real time to the position of the camera to create the illusion of a real space.

The technique was used to create dramatic alien landscapes in the confines of a studio for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Resonate managing director Simon Waterhouse said they had been working on the system since last year.

“We are building screen infrastructure to support the film industry in Christchurch and bolster our skills and capability in the city.”

N/A The Mandalorian was filmed using special LED screens to create the illusion of an exterior shoot.

A television drama series that will be filmed in Canterbury by a North Island production company was also granted money, but details of the project are confidential.

Screen CanterburyNZ manager Bree Loverich said the five projects will bring an estimated 192 crew jobs, 100 shoot days and a significant local spend to the region.

She said projects were selected that planned the most shoot days in the region and planned to hire the highest number of local crew members.

“This can absolutely change the way a creative team looks at Christchurch, and it gives them more impetus to consider the location.”