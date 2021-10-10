$85 million expansion for Lyttelton Port amid 'booming' local economy

Lyttelton Port in Christchurch is nearing completion of the first stage of an $85 million expansion, which is being built on land that has been reclaimed over the past five years.

Lyttelton​ Port in Christchurch is nearing completion of the first stage of an $85 million expansion, which is being built on land that did not exist a decade ago.

The Eastern Development, which is due to be completed about mid-2023, is expanding the port’s total footprint and space by 16 hectares.

The land being built on has been reclaimed over the past five years. A lot of the new land is made up of rubble from the Christchurch earthquakes.

The port’s chief executive, Roger Gray, who took over the job in February 2020, said the expansion would provide more space for containers. It would increase the port’s total capacity from 500,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually to 620,000.

A TEU is an industry standard for container counts. A small container may equal one TEU, while a larger container could equal two TEUs.

In the 2020/21 financial year, Auckland’s Port handled about 818,000 TEUs while Tauranga handled 1.2 million. The year prior, Nelson Port handled 116,000 TEUs.

Gray said Lyttelton was expanding its capacity because “Canterbury is booming”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port Company chief executive Roger Gray says Canterbury’s “booming" economy is part of why the port has begun its $85 million eastward expansion on 16 hectares of reclaimed land.

He said the first quarter of this financial year, between July and September, was the busiest first quarter in the port’s history, with 130,000 TEUs coming and going. The previous record was 106,000.

Globally, there had been an increase for material goods, Gray said. “That means more boxes come and go.”

There was also growing demand for New Zealand produce in Asia.

“We need to continue to invest to support that growth," Gray said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Part of the area where Lyttelton Port will spend $85 million to expand to. A decade ago, a lot of this land did not exist.

Other benefits of the expansion would be a new maintenance workshop and the addition of another area for trucks to wait before entering the port, which would increase efficiency.

The expansion was set to happen in six stages. The first stage was due to open in the next fortnight after three months of work, Gray said.

This stage will give the port another hectare of space to store containers, boosting capacity ahead of the Christmas import peak.

To coincide with this stage, four new straddles (vehicles that lift and move containers around the port) were also being put into service.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Four more of these blue straddle carriers (pictured) are going into service. They are used to lift and move containers around the port.

These new straddles can stack up to four containers high and will replace three older, less fuel-efficient straddles that can only stack three high.

Gray said the first stage of the expansion had created about 40 new jobs. He expected another 50 to be created by the following five stages.

The Eastern Development would give the port adequate capacity for the next six years, Gray said.

The port is fully owned by the Christchurch City Council through an investment company, and recently confirmed a $16 million profit for the financial year.

Once the $85 million expansion is completed, the port will still have more room to grow.

It has consenting rights for a further 18 hectares of land reclamation and two new cargo wharfs, which could take the annual TEU capacity to 1.2 million, Gray said.

“Over the next 20 years, we’ll look to make those decisions.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Roger Gray started as chief executive of Lyttelton Port in 2019. He started in the role in February 2020. (Amended 4.55pm; October 10, 2021)