Pantomime returns to Christchurch with drag superstar Kita Mean

Erin Wells will play Belle in a new pantomime at the Isaac Theatre Royal in December.

Christchurch performer and What Now? presenter Erin Wells had never seen a pantomime before she starred in one last year.

But she ended up loving the British theatrical tradition after starring as the title role in Cinderella at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch.

Now, Wells is starring once again in a pantomime, this time a production of Beauty and the Beast with RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean and West End star Hayden Tee.

Wells said she was excited to return to the stage.

Supplied/Stuff Drag superstar Kita Mean will star in the pantomime Beauty and the Beast in December.

“It was so exciting last year. It was the first taste of panto in Christchurch and it went down so well,’’ she said.

She loved pantomime for its playful spirit and audience interaction.

“It is really interactive and gives you room to play on stage. The audience is part of it. It is scripted, but there are lots of live moments that are different every night.

“There is meant to be a bit of ad lib in each show. We are finding the show with the audience.”

Supplied What Now? host Erin Wells played Cinderella in the first pantomime at the Isaac Theatre Royal last year.

She was also looking forward to the anarchic spirit Kita Mean would bring to the show.

“We have a drag queen in this pantomime. I think there will be chaos.”

The pantomime is written and directed by Christchurch playwright Greg Cooper, who co-wrote suffragette rock musical That Bloody Woman.

Wells will take on the lead role of Belle, and Tee will play the madcap Wizadora Crabapple, while Court Theatre regular Cameron Douglas, last seen in the recent production of musical Once, will play the Beast.

British production company GMG Productions, the company behind the recent Christchurch productions of Madagascar and Cinderella, is bringing the costumes and sets to New Zealand from England.

The show runs at the Isaac Theatre Royal from December 9 to 19.