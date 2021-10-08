NZ Agricultural Show accused of cash grab over partial ticket refunds

Organisers of the New Zealand Agricultural Show are being accused of a cash grab after refunding less than two-thirds of ticket prices.

The Christchurch-run show was cancelled on Thursday because of Covid restrictions, with ticket sales including a special online promotion having been run just days before the plug was pulled.

The show is normally a major event in the city’s Cup and Show Week in November.

Peter Haywood said he bought a $28 ticket five days before the cancellation so he could take his children to the show, after seeing a Google ad offering an online deal.

The gate price would have been $30, with discounts for seniors and students. This year up to five children could have attended free with an adult.

Ticket holders have been told they will only be refunded 70 per cent of the ticket price, minus a $2 booking fee. This equates to a $17.60 refund on a $28 ticket, or a $14.80 refund on a $24 ticket. Alternatively, people can transfer their ticket to next year’s show.

“I was a bit surprised. I don’t mind losing the booking fee, that’s normal. But 30 per cent is a big chunk,” Haywood said.

“They must have had known when they ran the promotion they might have to cancel. It looks like they had this advertising campaign to get more money in.”

It was the show’s second cancellation in a row, after the event was called off last year for the first time since World War II.

The show had been forecast to sell 120,000 tickets.

The Canterbury A and P Association, which runs the non-profit event, was granted a $1million loan from Christchurch City Council to relieve financial pressure if the show was cancelled, but has said it will only need to borrow part of that amount.

The association was unable to get Covid cancellation insurance, and the council turned down its request to underwrite insurance in favour of the loan option.

The association's general manager, Tracy Ahern, agreed that the amount being withheld from the ticket refunds was a significant chunk.

Online ticketing for the show was done through Flicket, a New Zealand owned ticketing business. The terms and conditions had been clearly spelled out at the time of purchase, Ahern said.

Ahern said the association kept the part-payment to help offset costs including the lack of Covid insurance, and to cover the $15,000 paid to Flicket, plus ticket payment and processing fees, “and our time”.

“These terms encourage people to retain their ticket to the 2022 Show,” she said.

“We are a non-profit organisation. We are certainly not making any profit on this. It’s just a tough set of circumstances and having to cancel is regrettable.

“We did do everything possible [to deliver the show], and we have a huge responsibility to our members. We do need to make sure we can keep the show going [in future].”

Only a small number of tickets had been sold online, compared with the expected number of gate sales, she said.

Ahern denied there had been a sales push while they were aware the show would be cancelled.

They had paused advertising on Monday after the Government continued existing Covid alert levels, and stopped all marketing as soon as they called off the show after meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.

Association chairman Stewart Mitchell said they were “hugely disappointed” at the cancellation, which would cost a large amount of money.

“We had been very confident the show would go ahead – right up to a few days ago. But the Government announcement made it very difficult for us.”