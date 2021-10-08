Celeste Donovan wins Christchurch City Council Coastal by-election

In a result to be confirmed in the next few days, Celeste Donovan has been elected to the Christchurch City Council.

Christchurch’s council by-election has been won by an independent candidate, Celeste Donovan.

Donovan beat six other candidates to become the new city councillor for the Coastal ward. The by-election was held to replace James Daniels, who resigned his council seat to return to a career as a radio host.

The result is preliminary, and is expected to be confirmed by Thursday.

Just over 31 per cent of the electors registered in the ward took part in the vote, the first by-election in the city since 2012, according to the council.

Donovan won 1507 votes and this will be her first time on the council. She beat into second place former councillor David East, an independent candidate who had previously lost his seat to Daniels.

Second and third polling candidates were Andre Hopman and Caleb Isaacs (both independents), with Kelly Barber (Labour) fourth, Katie Hays fifth, and Nikora Nitro last.

Donovan, 41, is chairwoman of the New Brighton Residents’ Association, co-chair of community organisation the New Brighton Project, and has a master’s degree in international law and politics.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Broadcaster, city councillor and iwi leader James Daniels is set to join Simon Barnett to co-host Newstalk ZB Afternoons.

She is working as a project co-ordinator for a residential property development on Marine Pde in New Brighton.

Donovan has previously worked for the Green Party in Parliament, but says she is not a member of any political party. She has also worked for the Financial Markets Authority.

She stood for council under an Independent Positive Community Action ticket.

Daniels had also been an independent councillor.

Seven of the council’s 16 councillors were elected under the Labour-aligned People’s Choice banner, three as right-leaning Independent Citizens and the remaining seven, including Donovan, as independents.

