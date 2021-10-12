Plans to shut part of Christchurch's Avonside Drive in coming years for shared pathway

The Christchurch City Council has committed to spending $316 million on regenerating the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor over the next ten years. (File photo)

A stretch of Avonside Drive will eventually be closed to make way for a shared pathway connecting central Christchurch to the sea at New Brighton, the city council has confirmed.

Councillors agreed on Tuesday to close a one-kilometre section of the road between 748 Avonside Drive and Wainoni Rd, as well as a 100-metre stretch of Kerrs Rd, at some point between 2023 and 2026, depending on the final design.

The planned eight kilometre shared pathway will begin at Barbados St in the central city and mostly follow the Avon River before reaching New Brighton.

The council committed to spending $316 million on the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor in this year's 10-year budget and said back in June that the shared pathway, named the City to Sea pathway, would be built within three years.