What did the Christchurch City Council do this year? New report gives a glimpse

A view of Christchurch, New Zealand's second largest city, from the Summit Rd.

Approving 4806 building consents, resealing 78 kilometres of roads, and working through a pandemic with a $95 million profit.

These are just some of the Christchurch City Council’s achievements in the past financial year.

The council – the second largest in New Zealand behind Auckland – has disclosed a range of annual metrics regarding its work in a draft annual report for the 2020-21 financial year. It was discussed by councillors at a public meeting this week.

The report shows the council made a $95m between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The council's yearly operating cost was $880m, while its income was $976m – less than the year before.

Most the council's income came from rates paid by residents, which totalled $557m.

The council's chief financial officer, Leah Scales, said the $95m surplus included some capital revenue, and the council’s actual operating cash surplus was $48.3m.

From this surplus, $36.3m was used to deal with Covid-19 fallouts (but this meant the council did not have to borrow more money), $11m was used to payback Covid-related borrowing from the year before, and $1m was set aside for future heritage grants.

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner heralded many of the achievements noted in the report, including the council’s continued delivery of projects amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the operational savings it made, and the greater dividend the council got from its investment company.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch City Council employs 2783 people and has an annual wage bill of $202.8 million.

“Activity in general across the board has continued to high levels and that’s resulted in a sizeable operating surplus and a significant increase in asset values,” he said.

“All of this represents, I was going to say a good result, but I’m tempted actually to say an excellent result.”

The report shows the number of staff working at the council fell 4 per cent this financial year compared to the year before.

Cr Sam MacDonald said he wanted staff numbers to fall by 10 per cent, but this result was a “good start”.

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner says the council’s draft annual report for the 2020-21 financial year shows an “excellent result”.

The council now employs 2783 people and has a wage bill of $202.8m – $1.4m less than the year before.

More than a fifth of all staff (21.7 per cent) earn above $100,000 annually, a slight increase from 21.3 per cent a year earlier.

The report also shows the council spent $466m on capital projects during 2020-21.

This included 17.6km of wastewater pipes and 34km of drinking water pipes – both new pipes and replacements.

Above the ground, contractors resealed 22km of footpaths and 78km of roads. Another 3.3km of new roads were built thanks to new subdivisions.

The report has several statistics about the council’s core functions over the year too.

Council staff dealt with 386,000 phone inquiries in 2020-21, an average of 1057 calls per day.

They granted 4806 building consents – a jump of nearly 300 from the year before.

STUFF In the first half of 2021, the number of building consent applications in Christchurch increased 32 per cent compared with same period in 2019.

The council checked 315,000 kerbside bins for contamination, which led to 3500 final warning letters being sent out to residents.

The city’s 21 libraries reported 20,000 new members during the year and the art gallery welcomed 303,000 people through its doors – lower than usual due to closed international borders.

The council’s hot pools in New Brighton attracted 134,000 visitors in 2020-21, after opening in May last year.

Some councillors said parts of the draft annual report, which is more than 250 pages long, were not easy to understand.

Cr Anne Galloway said it was written in a way that was “pretty much inaccessible”.

The council’s chief financial officer, Leah Scales, said most of the document was based on financial statements that had to be included by law. She noted the report did include more commentary than usual.

Scales said the council was looking at how it could better present the council’s objectives and its performance against them moving forward.

“We are going to review how that is done to make it a bit more succinct.”