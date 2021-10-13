Moon Festival cancelled, but still hope Christmas in the Park will go ahead

The inaugural South Island Moon Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The South Island Moon Festival and a show by the Royal New Zealand Ballet have been cancelled in Christchurch due to uncertainty over pandemic controls.

But organisers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park are still optimistic their event will go ahead in the city in late November.

The Moon Festival was scheduled for November 18 to 21, but has been axed because the open air gathering was not possible under alert level two Covid-19 pandemic controls.

Supplied The South Island Moon Festival is a revamped version of the South Island Lantern Festival.

The free event was an expanded version of the South Island Lantern Festival, but it has not yet had a chance to relaunch because of Covid-19.

The first event was originally scheduled for last year, but was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland's Christmas in the Park cancelled for second year

* Christchurch to be lit up with first South Island Moon Festival

* Summer festivals confirmed for Cantabrians 'hungry' for something to do



It comes as organisers of the Bay Dreams music festival pulled the pin on the 2022 event, scheduled for January.

In a statement on Wednesday they said uncertainty around quarantine spaces, the trans-Tasman bubble and safety had led to the decision.

Joanna Norris, chief executive of economic development and promotional agency ChristchurchNZ, said she wanted more transparency over pandemic alert levels.

“The event is the latest in a string of events cancelled due to uncertainty in relation to Delta and Covid alert levels. We encourage every New Zealander to get vaccinated to protect themselves, our community and our economy.

“We also look forward to transparency around alert level decision-making for the South Island, providing more confidence and enabling informed decision-making for businesses and events.”

The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) has also cancelled its run of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, scheduled for the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch from November 18 to 20.

RNZB/Supplied The Royal New Zealand Ballet's 'Venus Rising' was rescheduled for 2022, after it was forced to cancel in 2020.

The show will be performed in Wellington under level two pandemic conditions, but it was not economically feasible to take the production beyond the capital.

RNZB executive director Lester McGrath said there could be an opportunity for Christchurch audiences to see the show before Christmas.

“There are plans to film and broadcast the production before Christmas so those who have missed out will get a chance in the near future to enjoy the magical show from the comfort of their own living room,’’ he said.

“We also hope that it will not be too long before A Midsummer Night’s Dream is seen across Aotearoa again.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Christchurch’s Christmas in the Park event in North Hagley Park attracted thousands of people in 2019.

Christmas in the Park organisers have cancelled the Auckland event, scheduled to be held on December 11, but are hopeful it can still go ahead in Christchurch’s Hagley Park in late November.

Coca-Cola NZ’s head of marketing activations, Annette Chillingworth, said she was disappointed to cancel the Auckland show for the second year in a row.

“We delayed making this sad decision for as long as we could, however we must consider the safety of everyone involved so of course it’s the right thing to do.

“We’re really pleased to continue to plan for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch scheduled for late November and the free-to-air TV broadcast of show highlights in December.”