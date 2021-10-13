The JabberWaka cometh to Canterbury for Super Saturday vaccine drive

Jadah Coffin, 17, getting her second vaccination from Whanau Ora Community Clinic registered nurse Rene Van Eck on Wednesday.

First it was the “Shot Bro” vaccine bus, now the JabberWaka will hit Canterbury this weekend for the Super Saturday Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The latest tool in the fight against Covid-19 is a mobile vaccination motorhome, dubbed the JabberWaka by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB), that will be in Kaiapoi on Saturday and Sunday.

A special shuttle van will bring people from the Kaiapoi Spring Festival to the JabberWaka and back on Sunday.

The JabberWaka is one of many initiatives being rolled out this weekend as part of a national drive to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19.

CDHB Covid-19 senior response officer Dr Helen Skinner said it had never been easier to get vaccinated.

Extra staff will be brought in, vaccination centres will run extended hours and community events will be held across the region on Saturday.

Skinner said the Christchurch Arena vaccination centre will be open from 9am to 7.30pm on Saturday.

“We’ll be turning up the music and dishing out free kai for those coming along to our drive-through vaccination clinic at the Christchurch Arena, to create a festival-like atmosphere for people to enjoy,’’ she said.

A community vaccination and information clinic would also be held at Ki te Tihi Hapori Hauora in Eastgate Mall, featuring a bouncy castle for kids, free sausage sizzle and vouchers and prizes on offer.

A pop-up vaccination clinic at the Amberley Farmers Market at the Hurunui District Council Chambers will also run from 9am to 1pm.

Public transport company Metro will provide free bus trips to and from vaccination clinics across Canterbury from Saturday until December. The free bus trips are also available for whānau, caregivers, and support people.

“The push to get as many people vaccinated as possible this weekend will continue in Canterbury on Sunday as pop-up events and primary care clinics keep up the hard mahi,’’ Skinner said.