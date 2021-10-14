Ashburton woman missing from home 'safely located'

Kura Clark, 84, has been found “safely” after earlier being reported missing.

An 84-year-old woman who had been reported missing from her Ashburton home has been found safe.

Police put out an appeal for any sightings of Kura Clark on Thursday morning.

Clark, who uses a walking frame, was reported missing after last being seen on Wednesday night.

Residents in the Alford Forest Rd, River Rd, Oak Grove and Walnut Ave areas in Ashburton were asked to check their properties, including sheds and outbuildings, police said in a statement.

An hour later, police said Clark had been “safely located”.