Crash involving truck and ute knocks out power in North Canterbury

A truck collided with a ute north of Christchurch, knocking down powerlines and leaving dozens of local homes without power.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Rd, between Lehmans and Plaskett roads, near Rangiora in North Canterbury shortly before 10am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said a ute and a truck and trailer were involved.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The truck has damaged power lines, leaving dozens of homes just out of Rangiora without power.

The truck rolled and lost its load, she said, and nearby power lines were knocked down.

Two people were treated at the scene for moderate injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the truck was carrying several scooters and another vehicle, which were thrown into a nearby paddock.

The road was initially blocked, and police suggested motorists avoid the area until it was cleared.

According to Mainpower, about 50 nearby homes were without power from the crash.