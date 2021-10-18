Crash involving truck, digger, and ute knocks out power in North Canterbury

Motorists are advised to avoid Oxford Rd just out of Rangiora after a crash. (File photo).

A truck hauling a digger has collided with a ute north of Christchurch, leaving dozens of local homes without power.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Rd, between Lehmans and Plaskett Rds, just out of Rangiora, shortly before 10am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said a ute, and a truck and trailer with a digger onboard were involved.

The truck had rolled and lost its load, she said, and nearby power lines had been knocked down.

Police said the road was blocked, and suggested motorists avoid the area.

A St John spokeswoman said they were treating two patients in a moderate condition at the scene.

According to Mainpower, around 50 nearby homes were without power.