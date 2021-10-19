The Wizard offered $5000 'farewell gift' by council when contract ended

The Christchurch City Council will stop paying the Wizard $16k a year at the end of this year. They have been paying him to be a wizard since 1998.

The Wizard was offered a “farewell gift” of $5000 by the Christchurch City Council when it ended his $16,000 a year contract for “providing acts of wizardry and other wizard-like services”.

The Wizard’s contract with the council, seen by Stuff, shows his pay was calculated on the basis of $40 an hour. The contract started in 1998 and will come to an end in January after 23 years of paid wizardry.

In exchange for $16,000 a year, the Wizard was expected to “conduct lunchtime orations in Cathedral Square” for an hour every weekday between November and March, his contract states.

He was also expected to make up to 200 hours worth of appearances to promote the city each year, welcome dignitaries, help with tourism promotions and be interviewed by the media. The $40 an hour pay rate works out to be about eight hours of work a week.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Wizard, photographed at the Arts Centre on Friday, has been on the Christchurch City Council payroll since 1998.

The council’s decision to stop paying the Wizard, also known as Ian Brackenbury Channell, was first reported by Stuff and has since made global headlines. The move was reported by the New York Post, USA Today, The Washington Post, The Daily Mail, the BBC and The Guardian.

The Washington Post said the council had “paid little heed to JRR Tolkein’s most essential dictum: ‘Do not meddle in the affairs of wizards, for they are subtle and quick to anger’.”

Over his 23 years on the payroll, the council paid the Wizard $368,000.

The Wizard said this week that he wanted the council to reinstate him as a promotional figurehead for the city.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff The Wizard often appears at Christchurch’s Arts Centre to chat with tourists and locals.

“I feel really insulted and deeply hurt by the whole thing,’’ he said.

“I am being airbrushed out of history. They don’t like my vibes.

“What I am doing is very delicate. I can’t do it in a commercial environment or a PC environment.”

Council assistant chief executive Lynn McClelland scotched any hope of a reprieve for the Wizard.

“The council has no plans to continue financial support for the Wizard,” she said.

Joe Johnson/Stuff For many years The Wizard would appear in Cathedral Square and give speeches from a stepladder.

A letter from the council to the Wizard dated October 7, seen by Stuff, said the $5000 farewell gift was in recognition of his “services to the city of Ōtautahi Christchurch over this significant period of time”.

The letter said his services would be recognised more publicly.

“We will also look to incorporate a more permanent mark of recognition in a public place,’’ it said.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel last week backed the idea, saying the Wizard’s contribution to the city should be respected and marked with something permanent like a plaque.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff The official Wizard of New Zealand stars in an exhibition at the Arts Centre which opened earlier this month.

If the Wizard was paid $40 an hour for a full-time position working 40 hours a week, that would be the equivalent of about $83,000 a year.

The Wizard’s pro rata salary compares well to other public sector wages. Firefighters can earn up to $64,000, an experienced secondary school teacher can earn up to $80,000, and a graduate registered nurse can earn up to $54,000 a year, according to careers.govt.nz.

The Wizard moved to Christchurch from Australia in 1974 and almost immediately attracted headlines for his appearances in full costume in Cathedral Square and eccentric publicity stunts.

After the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, he played a prominent role in the wave of protest that greeted the demolition of hundreds of heritage buildings.