Theatres wrestle with legality of mandatory vaccinations for staff

The main cast of the musical Once, which was performed at Christchurch's Court Theatre earlier this year.

Theatres are wrestling with the legality of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all staff, from ushers to actors.

Theatre leaders want to make sure their staff are safe because they come into contact with members of the public, but are unsure if they can legally require vaccinations against the disease.

In Christchurch, Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said they had strongly recommended all staff get vaccinated.

“It would be impossible for us to keep our staff two metres away from a member of the public. We can’t keep them safe here,’’ she said.

“The safest measure is vaccination.”

The theatre is looking into the legal considerations of a possible vaccine mandate and is consulting with staff, she said.

Health and safety legislation could offer a way of requiring vaccinations to keep staff safe.

“We are taking guidance from the industry on this. We are in the process of formally doing all this policy work. We haven’t done that yet, but we are working with an expert company to put this in place.

“Until that policy is in place we can only recommend it, but I think the time will come.”

Supplied The Court Theatre has seen some creative methods employed to keep people safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Gordon Anderson, an employment law specialist at Victoria University of Wellington, said theatres could use health and safety legislation to defend vaccine mandates.

“If you can offer a health and safety justification for mandatory vaccination you can probably do it,’’ he said.

“You could probably justify it on the grounds of health and safety because of the exposure risk in a theatre.

“It is a relatively high-risk environment. You could also make vaccination a condition of employment.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Jonty Hendry, general manager of BATS Theatre, is still working out what to do about staff vaccinations.

BATS Theatre chief executive Jonty Hendry said his Wellington theatre was “pro-vaccine” but they were still working out what to do about staff vaccination.

“I am still assessing that. There are all sorts of considerations that go into that,’’ he said.

“At the moment we are just supporting staff and providing information. We don’t really have anything official yet.”

Supplied The Complete History of Palmerston North Abridged was performed at Centrepoint earlier this year.

In Palmerston North, Centrepoint Theatre general manager Kate Louise Elliott said they were encouraging staff to keep safe.

“We encourage [the vaccine] because it would be good to get back to some form of normality,’’ she said.

“It is not legally required at the moment, so we can’t set any rules in place that can’t be backed up legally.”