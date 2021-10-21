Nursery the first commercial business in Christchurch's red zone

Moon River Flower Farm is the first commercial business operating in Christchurch's red zone.

A flower nursery in Linwood is the first commercial enterprise allowed in the Christchurch residential red zone.

Claire Maetzig​ signed a lease for three sections in March and has been creating a nursery and growing flowers on her Moon River Flower Farm​ since. The “farmer and florist” sells cut flowers and bouquets to the public from her website when stock is available.

It’s still spring and the flower harvest so far has mostly been peony tulips.​ But she’s sown and planted larkspur,​ nigella,​ ranunculus,​ cornflower,​ “old-school romantic roses” and many others that will bloom over coming months and feed into her “commercial business”, she said.

It was the first commercial enterprise in the red zone, confirmed Toitū Te Whenua​ Land Information New Zealand (Linz) director Lydia Bloy.​

Linz has signed small numbers of leases and licences for projects in the red zones and almost all have been community projects without an underlying profit motive.

There have been events and pop-ups in the red zone with commercial intent, but Maetzig has a three-year lease.

Some businesses in the red zone also survived the earthquakes.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Claire Maetzig’s bouquets have a cottage look and inspire feelings of whimsy, she said.

Maetzig’s been selling flowers and bouquets from her home garden for a few years, but didn’t have enough land to make it work at scale.

She knew the Linwood street well because her husband and friends lived on it at various times. Most of the houses on the street were not demolished.

Maetzig’s flower aesthetic is country-cottage. Her bouquets “inspire a feeling of whimsy”. She’s also trained in the Japanese flower arranging method ikebana. “It’s not a supermarket look,” she said.

“I’m very focused on the seasons and what’s happening in nature now”, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Moon River Flower Garden has room for about 3600 plants.

As summer brings more blooms to the Moon River site, Maetzig plans pick-your-own days and workshops that will include education on flowers, growing and arranging.

The Linwood soils were not ideal and she brought in about 75 cubic metres of soil and compost, arranged in long, mounded beds, and topped with a geotextile to suppress weeds. She farms “using organic principals to take the best care of the micro-organisms in the soil”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Maetzig has a three-year lease on the red zone land.

The Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Plan, published in March 2019, speaks vaguely of “creating prosperity” in the red zone. People could “start a business or get ahead”.

Elsewhere in the document, it’s stated that desirable land uses could include small to medium-sized commercial farming, forestry, baleage,​ native aquaculture, arable farming, boutique horticulture, market gardens, urban farms, food forests, and cafes, bars and restaurants.