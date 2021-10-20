Dutch woman awarded distinguished medal for efforts to help expat community

Annie van der Dussen is Dutch but has been living in Christchurch for over 40 years and was awarded a distinguished medal by the Dutch government, acknowledging her support of other people settling in Christchurch.

Annie van der Dussen​ was “very surprised” to be called up to the stage by the Dutch ambassador at the end of her drama group’s performance in Christchurch on Saturday.

Van der Dussen was awarded a distinguished medal by the Dutch government, approved by Dutch king Willem-Alexander, to become a member of the Order of Orange-Nassau, acknowledging her role for the Netherlands Society Christchurch and relations between the Netherlands and Aotearoa.

Ambassador Mira Woldberg​ said the medal was similar to the Queen’s honours awards in New Zealand.

Woldberg said Van der Dussen was put forward by several members of the society and by others who had previously worked with her.

READ MORE:

* Big Dutch Day Out goes national in solidarity with Covid-stricken Netherlands

* Race Relations Commissioner defends use of blackface character in Christchurch festival

* Christchurch Netherlands Society to keep blackface Black Pete as 'it's history'



“She has been here for more than 40 years … and since that time she really has been a tireless, tireless pillar of the Dutch community in Christchurch,” Woldberg said.

“That is why His Majesty King Willem-Alexander has approved to appoint Annie van der Dussen as member in the order of Orange-Nassau.”

The 73-year-old moved to the Garden City after leaving the Netherlands in 1980 with her husband and four young children.

“In that time in Europe, it wasn’t really that great,” Van der Dussen said, and it was an opportunity for “a little bit of an adventure.”

Her husband worked in construction and later as a drain layer, while Van der Dussen eventually started a wedding and ball dress sewing business.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Being appointed a member of the Order of Orange-Nassau is similar to being on the Queen’s honours list, Dutch ambassador Mira Woldberg says.

The couple also got involved with the Netherlands Society Christchurch soon after arriving and Van der Dussen spent five years as president.

Described as “a cornerstone of the Dutch community in Christchurch for more than 30 years” by the Netherlands Society, she also founded the Dutch drama group, Toenail Culture Ale, and although now retired, is still involved with the group and making the costumes for their annual performance.

She is still the president of the choir and was recognised for helping other Dutch people settle in Christchurch, continuing to voluntarily visit those who need company or support.

Woldberg said Van der Dussen dedicated much of her private time “to help Dutch immigrants settle when they arrived in New Zealand by opening their house, listen to their stories, connected them to jobs and other things you need if you start up in a society”.

“She still travels to retirement homes to help with those in need or people who just need some company. She has a big social heart.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Van der Dussen says she was surprised and honoured to receive the medal.

Van der Dussen said she “very surprised and very honoured” when she was called to the stage on Saturday by Woldberg, who came down from Wellington specially to present the medal on Saturday, the drama group’s 20th anniversary.

Society president Dee Segeren said a person outside the committee had nominated Van der Dussen for the award back in 2014.

The committee was “proud” of her achievement, she said.