Ho-ho-no: Santa parade and grotto cancelled as Christmas falls foul of Covid

Christmas joy might be hard to come by this year, with very few festive events going ahead.

Christmas cheer might be hard to find in Christchurch this year.

The city’s Santa Parade was cancelled in June and a decision was made this week to call off its replacement event, a mega Santa’s grotto.

Questions also hang over a number of smaller Christmas parades in Rangiora, New Brighton and Kaiapoi.

Department store Ballantynes is also ditching its celebration to mark the unveiling of its famed Christmas windows – although the window displays will still go ahead.

READ MORE:

* Cantabrians encouraged to 'make the most' of Cup and Show week, just not in person

* Ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19 rules leads to frustration in the south

* Covid uncertainty threatens Christchurch's Cup and Show Week

* Christchurch Santa parade organisers cancel 2021 event, call for more council support



Despite Covid-19 being a Scrooge, there will still be some Christmas joy to be found.

Carl Seaward​ is determined to hold his popular outdoor Christmas light show and display on Shands Rd in Prebbleton on the outskirts of Christchurch.

The event, which attracts about 35,000 people each year, is able to operate under alert level 2 restrictions, he said.

He has already put up 90 per cent of his 400,000 lights.

“It’s too popular not to keep it going.”

STACY SQUIRES Shands Rd Christmas Lightshow will go ahead in 2021, even under level 2 says Carl Seaward. (First published December 2020)

Christchurch’s Central City Business Association is also hoping to go ahead with its Christmas in the City event in conjunction with the City Mission, which should see Santa arrive via a punt on the Avon River.

But the doors will remain firmly closed at Christchurch’s mega Santa’s grotto.

The event, which was due to go ahead over two weekends in the lead up to Christmas, was held for the first time last year after the city’s main parade was cancelled for the first time in its 73-year history due to Covid-19.

The grotto gave children a chance to still see Santa and their favourite parade floats, and last year attracted more than 12,500 people.

The Christchurch Children’s Christmas Parade Trust had planned to open the grotto this year, but uncertainty around Covid alert levels and the state of its building at QEII Park lead to its cancellation this week.

Stuff A decision will be made on the Rangiora Christmas Parade three weeks out from the December 12 event.

The trust’s new parade director Jason Reekers​ said Covid-19 made it too difficult to hold the grotto because it would have been impossible to socially distance inside the building, which has just one entrance and exit.

Repairs are also needed to stop the roof leaking before the public can be allowed in.

The decision came about two weeks after the trust’s chairman Phil Dixon​ and long-time parade manager Pam Morris​ both resigned.

The pair did not want to comment on their reasons for leaving or on the decision to cancel the grotto.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF About 100,000 people usually attend Christchurch’s Santa Parade.

Morris first resigned at the beginning of this year after about 31 years organising the parade, but the new trust asked her to stay on. She organised this year’s grotto before ending her involvement for good earlier this month.

Reekers said the trust was now focused on providing an “all-singing, all-dancing” parade in 2022, to mark the event’s 75th year.

“The parade will be getting a huge overhaul. It’ll be quite a different parade next year.”

Reekers said he would be seeking quality over quantity and wanted to move away from having random vehicles moving up the road with advertising on them.

Some floats would be remodelled because they were no longer politically correct, but he would not say which ones. Other floats will be getting a spruce-up.

Christchurch City Council granted the trust $15,000 in July for the grotto, but is not yet clear if the trust has to pay the money back.

Council community support, governance and partnerships head John Filsell said the council was working with the trust regarding how it would go forward.

Reekers said the trust had already spent money on the grotto, and he hoped it would not have to pay it back because it could be used to repair the building.

Meanwhile, organisers of the region’s other Christmas parades are hoping for more guidance from the Government on alert levels on Friday.

Kaiapoi will make a call on its December 4 event in mid-November, while Rangiora will decision on its December 12 parade three weeks before.

New Brighton’s December 11 parade will not go ahead unless the city is at alert level 1.