What's on: Event highlights in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Rodger Fox, band leader conductor and trombonist with The Rodger Fox Big Band performs as part of the Christchurch Big Band Festival this weekend.

VICKI ANDERSON offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

The Aotearoa song of the week is: A classic by Dartz – 40 Riddiford St, a unique statement on the quality of some of our nation’s rental properties. The Wellington band perform at the Darkroom on Thursday in honour of their latest release, Toyota Corolla.

The below events are held with strict alert level 2 restrictions for Covid-19.

Christchurch Big Band Festival

The Christchurch Big Band Festival is on until Monday.

The schedule has been altered to allow it to continue throughout Labour Weekend in Covid Alert Level 2. See the programme for more details.

Big bands will play in Victoria Square Saturday – visit Icecream Charlie or grab a coffee from Tally Ho or munch a wood-fired pizza. You’ll also hear big band music at Riverside Market from 11am Saturday, at Fat Eddie's from 3.30pm followed by Michael Houstoun and Rodger Fox Big Band performing with special guest Erna Ferry Two as part of the festival at 5.30pm at The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts.

The Art of Big Band is at Christchurch Art Gallery – Te Puna o Waiwhetū, Saturday from 11am. On Sunday the big bands are at Riverside Market from 11.30am and at Fat Eddie's from 4pm.

The Big Band Picnic scheduled for Monday will now be held over two days in March.

Gentrification and Other Wet Dreams

New Zealand’s 2020 Poetry Slam Champion, award-winning playwright and performer Nathan Joe presents a special work from Friday 6-7pm at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Boulevard. It is a rehearsed reading with actors.

Gentrification and Other Wet Dreams is an exploration of home and belonging, split between cities and cultures, traversing memories of Ōtautahi Christchurch to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, from queerness to being Chinese.

A story of “fish and chip shops, gay bars, Ancient Greek tragedy, sex journals, Google reviews, and punk poetry”.

Joe has spent his residency at The Arts Centre working on the piece since August as part of the Arts Four Creative Residency project, with funding support from Creative New Zealand and the Stout Trust (proudly managed by Perpetual Guardian).

Recommended for ages 16 plus. Bring your mask and sign in at the door.

Supplied Did you know? Understorey is a pilot of shared office space in the Christchurch Arts Centre run by The Green Lab.

Hotel California – The Eagles Experience

Check in to the Hotel California The Eagles Experience at the Christchurch Town Hall on Saturday from 8pm. Expect to hear the back catalogue of The Eagles in this tribute show, classic tracks including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, One of These Nights, Tequila Sunrise, Heartache Tonight, Life in the Fast Lane, Take it to the Limit, Witchy Woman, New Kid In Town and more. See Ticketek for details.

You’re having a laugh, mate

Past Our Bedtime, featuring the Court Jesters, is at the Court Theatre. Check them out Friday.

The Slick Comedy Competition is on Friday at Good Times Comedy Club at 224 St Asaph St with the competition running until October 29.

Thy Kingdom Comedy is at A Rolling Stone on Tuesday from 8pm.

Silent Disco on the Beach

A silent disco is being held on New Brighton beach on Friday from 7.30pm. Put on your Bluetooth headphones, listen to the music you love and dance while maintaining a two-metre distance from others.

Iain McGregor/Stuff New Brighton pier and beach will be the scene of a silent disco on Friday night.

Christchurch Heritage Festival

The annual Christchurch Heritage Festival is on city-wide until Monday. It has the theme “People and Place – our stories revealed”. This weekend's highlights include Canterbury’s First Polish settlers, the Nurses' Memorial Chapel – Our Stories Told, Woven Mats of Welcome – Ngā Whāriki Manaaki and Our Treasured Pasifika at Canterbury Museum.

Thomson Park Bowl Jam

The cleverly named Year Gnar NZ is hosting the Thomson Park Bowl Jam on Saturday from 9am-4pm. Billed as the South Island’s biggest skateboarding event, there are five divisions and $10,000 worth of prizes. Open to all who “want to give it a go’’. Register at https://www.yeargnar.nz/Event Free sausage sizzle from 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Scott Yeoman/Stuff Skate your way to fun and prizes at the Thomson Park Bowl Jam. (File photo).

The Ultimate Feast

A fundraiser for Plunket, The Ultimate Feast will be held at the Great Hall at the Arts Centre next Friday, October 29. It is a long lunch event of food, wine, craft beer, cocktails and entertainment. Guest speaker is Sir Graham Henry.

NZ International Film Festival

More than 90 feature films will screen in Christchurch from October 29 to November 14 as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival. Check out the programme now.

Blue Smoke

Soul folk singer/songwriter Monty Bevins is at Blue Smoke on Sunday as part of his Time to Bide tour. Doors open 7pm. $25. Next week, as part of an album release tour, Deep Water Creek present News From the South at Blue Smoke on Friday, October 29.

Biketober

Biketober, a month-long festival of cycling throughout October and sneaking into November, has an event nearly every day. Make your own bike trailer, explore the Styx River area and more. Check out the programme.

Little Andromeda

NASDA presents the Ignite Festival, a showcase of ideas, at Little Andromeda Friday and Saturday. Coming up over the next week is Gothic Tragedies and Other Hilarities by NO Productions Theatre, Perfuct Storm and Ray Shipley’s Late Night Poetry Hour.

Supplied Paul Allen, of Rolling Retro Mobile Market, is just one of many stallholders at the popular Riccarton Sunday Market. He sells rare and collectible records, vintage toys and ''odd and different items'' include guitars made from cigar boxes and shovels.

Markets

Lyttelton Craft and Treasure Market is on Saturday, 9am-1pm at Collett’s Corner, rain or shine.

Hornby Indoor Market is on Saturday, 10am-2pm at 35 Amyes Rd, Hornby.

New Brighton Seaside Market is on Saturday, 10am-2pm at New Brighton Mall.

Riccarton Sunday Market is on Sunday from 9am-2pm at Riccarton Racecourse.

Vintage collective at Waitahuna, 1 Main Rd, Governors Bay, Monday from 10am.

Opawa Farmers' Market is on Sunday from 9am. Organic produce and more.

Hanmer Springs Fete

The Hurunui region is preparing to showcase the region via food, music and more at the third annual Hanmer Springs fete on October 29. Located on the grounds of the Queen Mary Hospital, store holders from across Canterbury will be selling their wares. See www.hanmerspringsfete.co.nz

Hurunui Garden Festival

The fourth annual Hurunui Garden Festival is on from October 28-31. It offers the chance to view homesteads and private gardens from Amberley to Gore Bay, and Waikari to Hanmer Springs. Alongside garden and homestead tours, there is a full range of events including gallery exhibitions, private dinners, workshops and talks with New Zealand’s celebrity gardening guru, Lynda Hallinan. Tickets: hurunuigardenfestival.com.

Ryan Henderson/Supplied Australian comedian and ''big deal online'' Celeste Barber is bringing her new tour, Fine Thanks, to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland next year.

Celeste Barber

Need something to look forward to? Australia's queen of comedy Celeste Barber is coming out of her cage, and she's doing just fine, thanks. Like the rest of us, she is bored with being stuck at home and is planning for a brighter future. Her new tour, Fine, Thanks is headed to New Zealand for three theatre shows in May 2022, performing at the Christchurch Town Hall on May 18, The Opera House, Wellington on May 19 and Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on May 21.

See www.instagram.com/celestebarber for pre-sales and general tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 10am. See www.celestebarber.com for all ticketing information.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has announced Christchurch and Auckland dates as part of his I Wanna Thank Me World tour next year, playing Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, on November 4, 2022 and Auckland on November 5, 2022.

Supplied Snoop Dogg will hopefully visit New Zealand in November 2022.

The New Zealand shows are presented by Trademark Live, which is co-directed by Bay Dreams promoter Mitch Lowe.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday via Spark pre-sale and general sales are from 12pm on Wednesday.

If you haven’t already, check out Snoop’s living wine label via the app. It’s a treat. Also, I highly recommend his book From Crook to Cook, which has some dope recipes.

Nostalgia Festival

Christchurch’s favourite boutique festival Nostalgia Festival has announced its line-up for February 12 at Ferrymead Heritage Park. Anthonie Tonnon, Don McGlashan and the Others, Reb Fountain, Fazerdaze, Troy Kingi with Delaney Davidson are just some of those on the bill. Check out the full programme.

Supplied Troy Kingi and Delaney Davidson will perform at Nostalgia Festival in February.

Tiny Fest

Tiny Fest, to be held at Little Andromeda, Ron Ball Studio, Christchurch Town Hall and FLUX Bar from November 26-28 will showcase 45 artists and 21 shows over three days offering diverse, thought-provoking performance art, dance, poetry, music, and theatre. See the full programme for details.

Spaced Out Sessions

Bryony Matthews and Amy Grace perform at the Spaced Out Sessions at Grater Goods on Wednesday from 6-8pm. This show is an intimate, spaced out concert. Numbers are limited and no door sales available. Doors open 5pm. Show starts at 7pm.

Supplied Youssef Iskrane and Flip Grater, the owners of vegan meats and cheeses producer, Grater Goods, in Sydenham, Christchurch, host Spaced Out Sessions each Wednesday.

Live music:

Friday: Sam Bambery and The Sucrose Kids, Here I am single release party at Space Academy; James Hunter, the Almost Summer tour at Wunderbar, Lyttelton; A Rolling Stone gathers big bands.

Saturday: Roof Doof Too – Ferby featuring So Queasy, Junus Orca and Toyota at Christchurch Arts Centre, music from 9pm, free show but limited entry to 100 people to ensure appropriate dancing space; Weltraumakadamie at Space Academy from 4pm; Hotel California – The Eagles Experience at the Christchurch Town Hall; Michael Houstoun - Rodger Fox Big Band featuring Erna Ferry Two at The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts 5.30pm; The Art of Big Band at Christchurch Art Gallery.

Sunday: Layaround, Lafayette Hudson, Too Woke for Toast and Papa Odyssey at Darkroom; Monty Bevins, Time to Bide release tour at Blue Smoke; The Sunday art of jazz at Christchurch Art Gallery.

Tuesday: Lunchtime Music – Piano Students of Michael Endres, 1.10pm at Christchurch Town Hall (classical).

Wednesday: Willie's open mic at Sullivan's; Wunderbar jam night; Wednesday at One Recital Series at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 1.10pm; Bryony Matthews and Amy Grace at Spaced Out Sessions at Grater Goods.

Thursday: DARTZ present Toyota Corolla Tour at Darkroom; Riverside Jazz from 5pm.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that a ceremony to mark the opening of the Edmonds Band Rotunda will be taking place on Friday afternoon. The event had been cancelled due to alert level 2 restrictions. (Amended October 22, 2021. 7:35am)