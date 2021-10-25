Christchurch could host festival celebrating street art on a small scale

Artist Mike Beer makes miniature replica buildings to prompt feelings of warmth and nostalgia for Christchurch's lost moments and spaces.

Christchurch has a global reputation for giant murals and avant-garde installations, but the city could stage a new festival celebrating street art on a much smaller scale.

From penguin portraits to a three-dimensional historical street scene, the post-quake city centre has been the canvas for dozens of examples of public art.

But there is also a thriving “more intimate” urban art scene.

Artists such as Ghostcat, Lost Boy and Bloom n Grow Gal have been quietly decorating Christchurch with drawings, stencils and posters.

READ MORE:

* Covid 19: What about the independent artists?

* Arts strategy adopted by Wellington City Council

* Art for art's sake, money for God's sake - how can Aotearoa fix its broken artist pay model?

* Enable the creatives, reap the benefits



And a viability study will be launched to see if the city could host the Little Street Art Festival, offering established and emerging urban artists the chance “to add their work to Ōtautahi Christchurch’s public spaces”.

It comes as Christchurch City Council has been given $900,000 from a Government Covid-19 fund to support the arts, with $20,000 awarded to the Watch This Space Trust.

If the festival gets the green light it could be staged in late 2022 or early 2023 and would be a first for New Zealand.

Lee Kenny/Stuff If it goes ahead, the Little Street Art Festival would celebrate the smaller works of art decorating Christchurch.

Art historian Reuben Woods, creative director at Watch This Space, said street art mural festivals have been transformative for cities across New Zealand and the world.

“Large scale murals have become the defining force, and it’s understandable because they are so impressive.

“But they are only one form of what historically was a much more intimate engagement with the urban landscape.”

Lee Kenny/Stuff Post-quake Christchurch has a thriving urban art scene that has become internationally recognised.

Woods, who completed a PhD in graffiti and street art in post-earthquake Christchurch at the University of Canterbury in 2016, said the Little Street Art Festival would be “an accompaniment” to the city's murals.

“The idea for the festival is to provide a platform for those types of practices to be supported and to reveal that urban art is really diverse.”

In 2017, travel guide ranked Christchurch alongside New York, Barcelona, Berlin and London as one of the street art capitals of the world.

The money from the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund is part of the Government’s $374 million funding package to help the arts recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supplied The three-dimensional Riverside mural features stories from Christchurch's past.

Council principal arts adviser Kiri Jarden said the money would be used to create paid mentorships across different creative sectors in Christchurch, look into creating cheap studio space for visual artists, and commission paid work for sculptors, designers, artists and writers.

She said the money would help fund the delivery of an arts strategy created by the council in late 2019.

The strategy also has joint funding of $450,000 over the next three years from the Rata Foundation and Creative New Zealand.

Jarden said the money could help Christchurch catch up with the level of arts funding received by other New Zealand cities.

“It’s a lot of money for the arts sector in Christchurch, but it’s not a long-term solution yet,’’ she said.

“We don’t access or receive the scale of resourcing that cities like Wellington or Auckland do. We want to shift that a little bit.

Supplied/Stuff The money will be used to fund mentorships for 10 young creatives in the film and screen sector in Christchurch.

“We want longevity for these artists and whatever they are producing.”

Council community arts adviser Jamie Hanton said artists were still struggling after the loss of cheap city centre studio space in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

“That’s what makes Christchurch a unique case in many ways, is so much was lost in the quakes and there still hasn’t been a return to the amount of studio space that was present before.”

Jarden said mentorships for 10 people in the Christchurch screen sector could start early next year.

It was also important the money was used to commission work from Christchurch creatives, she said, so that people start getting paid for “things they are probably doing for free at the moment”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Christchurch artist Kulimoe'anga Stone Maka working in his home studio.

“We want to make sure people are recompensed and there are regular opportunities over the next few years.”

Hanton said the new Government funding for arts in Christchurch was unusual.

“This represents a massive chunk of money that hasn’t been present for a while.”

The Innovation Fund also granted money to a series of Christchurch creative projects.

Indigenous social change agency, Cross Polynate, was given $145,415 to support 25 Pasifika creatives in Christchurch, while The Creators' Room was given $172,2105 to expand its initiative for young Christchurch artists to the rest of New Zealand.