Community band together to save beloved post-quake coffee shop from permanent closure

A Christchurch community is banding together to save a beloved local cafe turned “community hub” from permanent closure due to council red tape.

Upshot Coffee, nestled in Heathcote Valley, has been described as a “home away from home” and an “iconic” spot by locals who frequented the cafe.

Upshot Coffee was one of 950 businesses granted temporary accommodation permits by the Christchurch City Council after the 2011 earthquakes to carry out activities in areas they would not normally be allowed to operate in under the council’s district plan.

The cafe moved to its spot on Bridle Path Rd after the earthquakes and attracted residents from all over the valley, neighbouring suburbs, and passing police, firefighters and tradies.

READ MORE:

* Crackdown on shabby Christchurch car parks spurs operators into action

* Popular cafe turned 'community hub' faces closure due to post-quake red tape

* Vulnerable lizard colony could force delays to flagship Christchurch cycleway



After its temporary permit had expired at the end of June, it continued to operate with the council giving it some leeway for a few months to decide on the way forward.

Heathcote ward councillor Sara Templeton, who frequented the cafe, said it had to close on September 30 when it no longer had consent to open.

Owners Megan Geels and Justin Good were previously hesitant to apply for resource consent after they were told an application could cost up to $50,000, and informed at a pre-application meeting with council staff in early July that it was likely to be declined.

Council head of resource consents, John Higgins, previously said the cafe was located in a rural zone and therefore needed a resource consent to stay. The application fee would cost a minimum of $4000, he said.

An application for resource consent has since been launched to allow Upshot Coffee to stay in its current location.

The application is being spearheaded by surveyor and land development consultant David Fox with the help of a resource management lawyer. “It’s been my mission over the last six months,” Fox said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Upshot Coffee moved to Heathcote's Bridle Path Rd after the 2011 earthquakes. The end of their temporary consent means they may have to move again or shut down.

He said the cafe was “one of the gems here in Heathcote Valley”.

Fox earlier paid for a planner to help with their campaign, donated about $20,000 to the application, and set up a Givealittle page which has raised $3415 of its $30,000 goal so far. The money will be used to help cover consultant costs and council fees related to the application.

Geels and Good were also contributing to the costs, while he was driving the initiative, Fox said.

“It’s such a lovely and iconic venue and so many people love it. It’s so good for the Heathcote community.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff David Fox has spearheaded lodging an application for resource consent for Upshot Coffee to stay in its current location in Heathcote Valley.

A number of locals and regulars of the cafe commented on the Givealittle page, with one saying “this little cafe is such a wonderful hub of our valley. Certainly was a blessing after our earthquakes. Please let’s keep it”.

Another said “the prospect of Upshot closing makes me very, very sad. It's a totally unique, very special place”, while another commented the cafe was “an essential gathering-hub in the Heathcote Valley”.

“It doesn't just sell coffee, it contributes to the friendly social cohesion that makes Heathcote the community it is. The Christchurch City Council should recognise this and cut the red tape.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A Givealittle page, set up to help with costs related to an application for resource consent, has attracted over $3000 in donations and many comments from the community.

Templeton said the application had a lot of support from the community and the total cost of the application would depend on how much work was needed.

Issues that had previously been raised by local residents included parking, with the cafe situated adjacent to a residential area and on a busy road, she said.

“I think there is definitely a case to argue that they should be able to stay under the district plan provision, so that’s going to be interesting to see whether that’s able to happen.”

An independent commissioner would ultimately make a decision and although it had become a community hub, “those types of things don’t really get taken into account when a commissioner’s looking at the actual rules that are written into the district plan,” Templeton said.

“It will be great if they are able to stay in the valley, they’ve been a part of our valley story for a long time.”