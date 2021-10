Andrew, 42, has been missing from his Richmond home.

The man, named as Andrew, went missing from his Richmond home and has not been seen for the past week, police said.

Both they and Andrew’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 111 and quote file number 211023/8891.