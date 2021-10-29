Person seriously injured in workplace incident in Christchurch

A workplace incident has left one person with serious injuries on Friday. (File photo)

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a the incident on Jipcho Rd, Wigram at 10.16am on Friday.

However, police did not attend.

In a statement, St John said two ambulances attended the scene shortly before 10am and transported one patient to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.

WorkSafe were notified and were making initial inquiries which would determine the next steps, a spokeswoman said.