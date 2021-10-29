Person seriously injured in workplace incident in Christchurch
A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Christchurch.
A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a the incident on Jipcho Rd, Wigram at 10.16am on Friday.
However, police did not attend.
In a statement, St John said two ambulances attended the scene shortly before 10am and transported one patient to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.
WorkSafe were notified and were making initial inquiries which would determine the next steps, a spokeswoman said.