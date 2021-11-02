Work starts on most expensive section of Christchurch's long-awaited coastal path

About 200 metres of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway, between the Christchurch Yacht Club boatsheds and Shag Rock, will be cantilevered out over the Avon-Heathcote Estuary. (Artist's impression)

The final and most expensive section of Christchurch’s coastal pathway is about to be built, but will not be finished until mid-2023.

Work on the 860-metre section, which runs from the east end of Redcliffs village around Moncks​ Bay to Shag Rock, will start on November 15.

Once finished, the full potential of the 6.5-kilometre pathway, linking Ferrymead and Scarborough Beach, can be realised.

The Moncks Bay section is being built with $15.8 million of the Government’s “shovel-ready” funding.

Without the Government money, the Christchurch City Council was not planning to build it until 2027 at the earliest. The section was left until last because it was the most expensive, at $18,372 per metre.

The first section opened in 2015 and the penultimate 780m Sumner stretch, costing $6m, was completed late 2019.

About 5000 cyclists and pedestrians use the pathway each week, according to council data, and numbers were expected to increase once the path was connected.

STUFF The last 860m stretch of the coastal pathway will wind itself around Moncks Bay to Shag Rock.

Work had been due to start earlier this year, but council head of transport Lynette Ellis said there had been delays due to the consenting process being more complex than originally thought.

About 200m of the pathway, between the Christchurch Yacht Club boatsheds and Shag Rock, would be cantilevered out over the Avon-Heathcote Estuary because the road space was limited in that area.

Ellis said the council had sought to avoid reclaiming land where possible, and had used existing path and road space where it could, but about 400m required some reclamation beyond the existing rock wall.

“[The design] has been a complex task because there is very limited room around the estuary edge for the pathway, and we need to make sure that we protect the wildlife in the area.”

Contractor Fulton Hogan has been appointed by the council to carry out the work.

New drinking water, wastewater and stormwater pipes and power cables would be laid in Main Rd in advance of the construction of the 4m-wide path.

New pedestrian crossing islands would also be installed to improve safety for residents and pathway users.

Ellis said the initial work would focus around the area between Wakatu Ave and the Christchurch Yacht Club. Two-way vehicle access and a pedestrian and cycle path would be maintained during this work.

More disruptive work around Moncks Bay, which would involve night closures and reducing Main Rd to one lane, would begin after summer.