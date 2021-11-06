Life story: Trainer Ray Adcock remembered as an 'icon' of NZ greyhound racing

Many within New Zealand’s greyhound racing industry regard Ray Adcock as a master trainer.

Close friend Peter Fenemor​ said Adcock was an “icon of New Zealand greyhound racing” and “years ahead of his time”.

“He did the simple things right - he wouldn't deviate. He was basically what you'd call an old-school trainer, very methodical.”

Fenemor said Adcock was a "no-nonsense type of person" with a "wicked dry sense of humour", but at the same time he was always a "gentleman" to everyone he met.

Despite Adcock’s many accolades and victories, he remained humble right throughout his illustrious career, Fenemor said.

Adcock died at home on September 10, aged 87.

The esteemed Greyhound trainer had carved out a remarkable career training many successful greyhounds over numerous years, earning legendary status among his peers.

He won his first trainer’s premiership in the 1983/84 season and was runner-up the following season, before enjoying 10 consecutive years of premiership wins.

Adcock was the first greyhound trainer to win 100 races in a season, and he claimed his 1000th win with Mega Legend who raced at QEII in 1994.

“The milestone in that era was miraculous,” daughter Vanessa Townsend​ said.

His dogged dedication to his craft saw him receive the ultimate greyhound training accolade in 2010, being the first human inducted into New Zealand’s Greyhound Racing Hall of Fame.

A story in The Press at the time said Adcock was clearly overwhelmed when approaching the podium to a standing ovation.

“I guess you can't get better than that,” Adcock said. “But at the end of the day, I'm just a humble dog trainer, who is only as good as the dogs you have in your backyard.”

Adcock was known for delving into a wide variety of literature on animal behaviour, horse and greyhound training and coaching methodology on training athletes. He incorporated a lot of what he learned into training his greyhounds.

“Ray always taught us that reading, knowledge and learning are lifelong habits and that we should always seek to improve ourselves and our situations for the better,” Townsend said.

Adcock hung up his collars and leads at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Adcock was born to parents Harold and Faith Sangster​ in Christchurch on August 19, 1934. His sister Margaret​ followed five years later.

He began his schooling at Linwood Primary and ended up at Christchurch West High (now known as Hagley College).

Townsend said despite some trying times during his childhood, Adcock had fond memories of fishing for hours on end off New Brighton pier, riding horses on the beach, and going to Saturday matinee movies as a child.

At 17, Adcock left home to work at a stable in Auckland for horse trainer Jack Hughes.

There he attained his probationary harness licence and became the first reinsman to win a junior drivers race in the North Island with horse Heroism in 1953 at Auckland’s Alexander Park.

Adcock returned to the South Island after three years, and began work with Cecil Devine and Jack Shaw where he obtained his licence to train horses.

Shaw was associated with many top gallopers and trotters, and Adcock helped train two of his horses, Vodka​ and Guilliano​, who both went on to win five times between them.

The skilful Adcock also drove Guilliano to a win in Greymouth in 1959 from a 60-yard handicap.

But Adcock realised early on that racing was not going to be profitable because it was too unpredictable.

He instead took on a job as a night watchman for farmers, breaking in horses first thing in the morning and then spending the rest of the day helping a friend paint.

A year later, he became a partner in the painting business and eventually went on to own the business.

In the late 50s, Adcock purchased a property in Wigram, bought his first car, a 1936 Chevrolet, and his first German Shepherd named Sandy. He would later get another named Judy.

Adcock loved animals, and later became an instructor and senior judge at Canterbury Canine Obedience Club. Some of his fondest experiences were of judging German Shepherds in competitions in Brisbane and Melbourne, Townsend said.

Adcock spent just over 10 years as the president of the South Island German Shepherd League, earning him a lifetime membership.

He was also made a lifetime member of the Canterbury Kennel Association and the Canterbury Canine Obedience Club.

In March 1967, Adcock married Leonie Harrington​ and the pair went on to have two children together, Brent and Vanessa.

During this time, he sold his painting business and became a real estate agent.

Adcock would often visit Prebbleton and Marshlands to watch whippet and greyhound racing. He was chosen to become a stipendiary steward (overseeing the fair running of races) - a role he held for six years.

Townsend said her father would be remembered for his “fabulous sense of humour” and for always giving great advice.

“Ray had a fabulous sense of humour and we could laugh for hours. He always gave great advice and I could vent to him about most things and we’d come out the other side with a well-rounded solution.”

He was also “super proud” of his grandchildren.

Family held a private service for Adcock following his death. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Addington Raceway once nationwide Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Adcock is survived by sister Margaret, children Brent and Vanessa, and grandchildren.